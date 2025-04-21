After John Cena won his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend Nicole Anderson had a one-word message to share. She posted a photo of Cena on her Instagram Story Monday and captioned it:

“Twin!”

Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole sends 1-word message to John Cena after 17th World Championship at Wrestlemania 41

Gibbs and Anderson at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night in WWE outfits. Anderson supported Cena, while Gibbs reportedly showed support for new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Earlier, Anderson posted a TikTok of them dressed for the event.

WrestleMania 41 was held over two nights, drawing in several celebrities to the ringside. UFC legend Daniel Cormier and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe were also in the crowd.

John Cena’s victory marks his 17th world title. It breaks the record previously held by Ric Flair. Per sources, this was Cena’s final WrestleMania appearance.

Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a standout NFL season. In 2024, he rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 TDs — and also had 52 receptions for 517 yards and four TDs. His 20 total touchdowns led the league, as he earned Pro Bowl honors and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.

Gibbs scored in all three postseason games after helping the Lions win the NFC North and secure the top seed. In the Divisional Round against Washington, he gained 175 total yards and scored twice.

Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs brings NFL star power to WrestleMania 41

Jahmyr Gibbs attended WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Wearing WWE-themed gear, the two-time Pro Bowler was seated close to the ring and appeared on the live broadcast.

This was not the Lions RB’s first appearance at a WWE event. In 2023, he attended WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field. His presence this year again reflects his interest in pro wrestling. A photo shared online from the event showed Gibbs enjoying the matches.

Gibbs’ appearance at WrestleMania showed how NFL players remain active and visible during the offseason. His involvement also highlights crossover interest between NFL and WWE audiences.

