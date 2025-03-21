Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs turned 23 on Thursday, and his girlfriend Nicole Anderson made sure to turn the running back's birthday special with a heartwarming message. Anderson shared a series of throwback pictures with Gibbs, attached with her birthday wish.

Anderson updated her Instagram story with a picture in which she can be seen standing alongside Gibbs on the sidelines. The snapshot was attached with a four-word birthday wish that read:

"My birthday boy 23!"

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson sends 4-word message as Lions RB turns 23 (Image Source: Anderson/IG)

Anderson celebrated Gibbs' birthday less than a week after she penned down an emotional message for the running back for their two-year anniversary. Along with the message, Anderson shared a handful of touching memories.

"Happy anniversary. To more years with you," Anderson wrote in her IG stories.

Jahmyr Gibbs took girlfriend Nicole Anderson on a yacht ride for 23rd birthday celebrations

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrated his 23rd birthday with his girlfriend Nicole Anderson and close friends in a luxurious yacht. The couple made an adventurous trip to the sea, and later, Anderson shared a glimpse into the running back's birthday party via her Instagram story.

Anderson shared a clip, in which she can be seen with Gibbs, as the couple enjoyed winding up the Lions star's birthday. The two have been making the most out of the offseason, going on vacations. Last week, Anderson enjoyed a tropical trip with Gibbs and showed off her beach look via her social media.

Gibbs took Nicole Anderson on a yacht ride for 23rd birthday celebrations (Image Source: Anderson/IG)

Jahmyr Gibbs started his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, who selected him 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Gibbs recorded a total of 2,357 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. In addition, Gibbs collected a total of 104 receptions for 833 yards and 5 TDs. Expectations are high for the Lions and Gibbs in 2025 and it will be interesting to see if they can win the franchise its first Super Bowl.

