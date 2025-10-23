  • home icon
  Jahmyr Gibbs gushes over Nicole Anderson as Lions RB's GF shows off glittery blue-black theme outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bucs

Jahmyr Gibbs gushes over Nicole Anderson as Lions RB’s GF shows off glittery blue-black theme outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bucs

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:43 GMT
Jahmyr Gibbs gushes over Nicole Anderson as Lions RB&rsquo;s GF shows off glittery blue-black theme outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bucs
Jahmyr Gibbs gushes over Nicole Anderson as Lions RB’s GF shows off glittery blue-black theme outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bucs (Credits: @nicoleemadisyn and IMAGN)

On Tuesday, Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared pictures of her outfit, which she wore for the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game on Monday. She wore a black and navy hoodie with oval glasses.

“Bring your GF to work day," Anderson wrote in the Instagram caption.
In the comments, Gibbs hyped her up, writing, "HERRR.”

DJ Moore’s wife, Rae complimented Anderson, writing, "The Prettiest!”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee also left a comment for Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend's picture.

“Woowwww😍😍😍.”

After Gibbs ran a 78-yard touchdown in that game on Sunday, Anderson posted:

“TOUCHDOWN JAHHHH.”
Comments (@nicoleemadisyn Instagram)
Comments (@nicoleemadisyn Instagram)

In Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, the Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a final score of 24-9. On Oct. 5, Anderson shared ranch photos wearing a black catsuit and a cowboy hat.

“Cowgirl for the day.🤍,” Anderson captioned the post.
Gibbs and Anderson have been together since 2023.

Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson partnered with New Era Caps

Nicole Anderson is now part of New Era Cap’s NFL women's ambassador team. She announced the news on September 23 via Instagram.

Anderson joined other NFL partners in the campaign, including Daiyaana Muhammad, Mya Danielle, Chariah Gordon and Cameron Rose Newell.

On October 11, Nicole told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she is building her own career in modeling and real estate and does not rely on Gibbs’ name to grow her following.

"When I do make my videos, I don't say like, 'Get ready with me like for my boyfriend's game,'" Nicole explained while explaining about her social media content. "I don't try and use his name as a 'Follow me.'"
Currently, Anderson has 162K followers on Instagram.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson flaunts abs in a sporty crop top

On September 23, after the Lions vs. Ravens game, Nicole Anderson showed off her toned abs in a crop top while posing with Meg Campbell, wife of Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

Anderson wore a black crop top and low-rise pants.

The game was a win for the Lions, who moved to 2-1 on the season.

The photo was originally posted by Meg and reshared by Nicole on her Story.

The Detroit Lions' next game is on November 2 at Ford Field. They will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

