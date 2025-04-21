Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs acknowledged Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 victory on Monday by sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories. Orton, a 20-time WrestleMania competitor, defeated Joe Hendry after the latter answered an open challenge. Gibbs added a brief caption:

Ad

“My goat!!!”

Jahmyr Gibbs sends 2-word message after Randy Orton's win at WrestleMania 41, Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Randy Orton was originally set to face Kevin Owens. However, the match was called off due to Owens’ neck injury. With no opponent, Orton issued a challenge from the ring. Hendry accepted, marking his debut appearance at the annual event.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gibbs has emerged as a key playmaker for Detroit. Last season, he recorded 250 carries for 1,412 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs. He also had 52 receptions for 517 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

His 20 total TDs led the league and set a new franchise record, surpassing marks held by Jamaal Williams and Barry Sanders. He tied with Derrick Henry and James Cook for most rushing touchdowns in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ social media post reflects his interest in professional wrestling and his recognition of Randy Orton’s win at the marquee event.

Ad

Jahmyr Gibbs and girlfriend Nicole Anderson show up as John Cena sets WrestleMania record

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41, winning his 17th world title by beating Cody Rhodes Sunday night. With this win, Cena broke Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 world titles.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs was in the crowd. He attended the event with his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson. They wore WWE-themed outfits for the show. Anderson supported Cena, and Gibbs was seen backing new World Heavyweight Champ Jey Uso.

Ad

After the event, Anderson posted a photo of Cena on her Instagram Story. She wrote just one word:

“Twin.”

Cena’s return this year came with a twist. He took on a villain role for the first time in over 20 years. The story included appearances from The Rock and Travis Scott. Sources say this was Cena’s final WrestleMania match.

WrestleMania 41 drew many stars to the crowd. UFC legend Daniel Cormier and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe were also spotted at ringside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles