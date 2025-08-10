  • home icon
  • Jake Bailey’s wife Bailey sends special message to Dolphins All-Pro punter ahead of first preseason game vs. Bears after marriage

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 10, 2025 16:03 GMT
NFL: NOV 11 Dolphins at Rams - Source: Getty
Jake Bailey's wife, Bailey shared her excitement for the upcoming NFL season (image credit: getty)

Jake Bailey and the Miami Dolphins will play their first preseason game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The punter's wife, Bailey, shared a special message for him ahead of the matchup.

Bailey Bailey posted a photo of herself and Jake and added a heartfelt message. She expressed her excitement for him starting his seventh NFL season and third with Miami.

"1st game of the preseason is here! let's get it to 16!!!!" Bailey wrote.
Bailey's wife, Bailey shared a message ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears (image credit: instagrambailey.bailey__)

Jake has been the punter of the Dolphins for the last two seasons, and in March 2024, he signed a two-year extension.

Jake Bailey's wife Bailey shared sweet birthday message

Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey received a special message from his wife, Bailey, on his birthday in June. She expressed her love for Jake who turned 28 years old. She called him her "best friend" and shared how much she loved their travel adventures. Jake earned his pilot license and flew them around the country in the offseason.

"Happy birthday to my husband & best friend!!! I love you, I love our life, and I love all the adventures we’ve had (and all the ones still to come)! Being yours is the best thing ever. 🎂🤍," Bailey Bailey wrote.
The punter started dating Bailey in 2019, when she had just started law school at Boston University and he was just drafted by the New England Patriots. The two continued their relationship as she continued law school and he joined the Dolphins in 2023.

In December 2023, Jake proposed to her and the couple married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March. They spent their honeymoon in Italy before returning home to Miami.

Jake continues his role with the Dolphins, while Bailey owns an estate planning legal firm, Bailey Legacy Law.

Bethany Cohen

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
