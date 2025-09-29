Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles changes into stylish Bengals merch in slo-mo TikTok video [WATCH]

Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning’s fiancee, Stephanie Niles, shared a TikTok video on Monday before the Bengals’ game against the Denver Broncos. In the slow motion clip, Niles is walking on a treadmill as she changes into her gameday outfit: a Bengals sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, knee-high heeled boots and a cap.View on TikTokNiles, who is originally from Washington State and was born in Hong Kong, met Browning in 2018 at a fraternity pool party while they were both students at the University of Washington. They began dating that May, and she first appeared on his Instagram in July of that year.Over the years, the couple has navigated long distances, 14 moves and changes across time zones. In November, they got engaged on a beach in Malibu, California. Since then, Niles has been regularly attending his games in fashionable outfits.A graduate of the University of Washington with degrees in accounting and information systems, Niles previously worked in accounting before co-founding the sustainable swimwear brand 7th Street Swim. She now works in the finance department at DECKED, a vehicle storage systems company.Also Read: Jake Browning shares wholesome postgame moment with gf Stephanie Niles after leading Bengals to win without Joe BurrowJake Browning looks to recover in Week 4The Cincinnati Bengals turned to Jake Browning after QB1 Joe Burrow underwent toe surgery earlier this month. Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months. Browning’s first start of the season did not pan out as hoped. He threw for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.While the Bengals hope Browning can settle in, another area of concern has been the running game. Running back Chase Brown has recorded only 93 rushing yards on 47 carries across the first three games. However, much of that struggle is because of inconsistent play along the offensive line.If the Bengals want to get their offense going, they may look to their wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In Cincinnati’s last game against the Broncos in 2024, Higgins recorded 11 catches, 131 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win.