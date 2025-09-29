  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles changes into stylish Bengals merch in slo-mo TikTok video [WATCH]

Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles changes into stylish Bengals merch in slo-mo TikTok video [WATCH]

By Garima
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:22 GMT
Jake Browning and Stephanie Nile (Image credit: Instagram/@jakebrowning72)
Jake Browning and Stephanie Nile (Image credit: Instagram/@jakebrowning72)

Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning’s fiancee, Stephanie Niles, shared a TikTok video on Monday before the Bengals’ game against the Denver Broncos. In the slow motion clip, Niles is walking on a treadmill as she changes into her gameday outfit: a Bengals sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, knee-high heeled boots and a cap.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Niles, who is originally from Washington State and was born in Hong Kong, met Browning in 2018 at a fraternity pool party while they were both students at the University of Washington. They began dating that May, and she first appeared on his Instagram in July of that year.

Over the years, the couple has navigated long distances, 14 moves and changes across time zones. In November, they got engaged on a beach in Malibu, California. Since then, Niles has been regularly attending his games in fashionable outfits.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A graduate of the University of Washington with degrees in accounting and information systems, Niles previously worked in accounting before co-founding the sustainable swimwear brand 7th Street Swim. She now works in the finance department at DECKED, a vehicle storage systems company.

Also Read: Jake Browning shares wholesome postgame moment with gf Stephanie Niles after leading Bengals to win without Joe Burrow

Jake Browning looks to recover in Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals turned to Jake Browning after QB1 Joe Burrow underwent toe surgery earlier this month. Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months. Browning’s first start of the season did not pan out as hoped. He threw for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

While the Bengals hope Browning can settle in, another area of concern has been the running game. Running back Chase Brown has recorded only 93 rushing yards on 47 carries across the first three games. However, much of that struggle is because of inconsistent play along the offensive line.

If the Bengals want to get their offense going, they may look to their wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In Cincinnati’s last game against the Broncos in 2024, Higgins recorded 11 catches, 131 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications