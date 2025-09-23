  • home icon
Jake Ferguson drops flirty 2-word reaction to fiancée Haley Cavinder’s exciting September recap

By Garima
Modified Sep 23, 2025 23:20 GMT
Haley Cavinder shared several photos of her September on Instagram on Tuesday. The former Miami basketball guard shared a mix of behind-the-scenes moments from a photoshoot, outing with friends, polaroid shots and a photo of her in custom football gear matching Dallas Cowboys tight Jake Ferguson’s team colors. One image showed the couple hugging, while another saw Cavinder in the middle of a vlog-shoot.

Ferguson left a two-word comment underneath the post.

“Oh my❤️”

The couple’s relationship began in June 2023, after Ferguson messaged Cavinder on Instagram. They started dating that September, and Haley went public with their relationship in early 2024, sharing on TikTok:

“God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love.”

In April 2024, Ferguson proposed on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Haley later posted a video showing off her engagement ring while Ferguson sang along to a song that had the word “Wifey” in it.

Since the engagement, Haley has become a regular at Cowboys games, often seen wearing Ferguson’s jersey number and cheering him on.

Haley Cavinder has been a constant presence at Jake Ferguson’s games

Haley Cavinder has become a staple at Jake Ferguson’s games, rarely missing a chance to support her fiance from the bleachers. Two weeks ago during the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she shared a post showing herself on the field as Ferguson prepared to battle it out.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Haley was pictured on the sidelines in custom pants that featured Ferguson’s name, his jersey number, 87, and Dallas Cowboys stars.

The Cowboys lost the season opener 24-20 on the road, with Ferguson logging five receptions for 23 yards.

Meanwhile, for the Week 2 game against the New York Giants, which Dallas won 40-37 OT, she wore a custom Cowboy hat with embroidered “87” on it.

Week 3 saw her visit the matchup with her sisters, with all of them wearing some sort of Cowboys accessory. Dallas lost the road game against the Chicago Bears 31-14.

With her consistent appearances, many more moments of Cavinder cheering on Ferguson at future matchups are sure to come.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

