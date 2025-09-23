Jake Ferguson drops flirty 2-word reaction to fiancée Haley Cavinder’s exciting September recap

Haley Cavinder shared several photos of her September on Instagram on Tuesday. The former Miami basketball guard shared a mix of behind-the-scenes moments from a photoshoot, outing with friends, polaroid shots and a photo of her in custom football gear matching Dallas Cowboys tight Jake Ferguson’s team colors. One image showed the couple hugging, while another saw Cavinder in the middle of a vlog-shoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFerguson left a two-word comment underneath the post.“Oh my❤️”@jakeferg84's comment on @haleycavinder's IG postThe couple’s relationship began in June 2023, after Ferguson messaged Cavinder on Instagram. They started dating that September, and Haley went public with their relationship in early 2024, sharing on TikTok:“God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love.”In April 2024, Ferguson proposed on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Haley later posted a video showing off her engagement ring while Ferguson sang along to a song that had the word “Wifey” in it.Since the engagement, Haley has become a regular at Cowboys games, often seen wearing Ferguson’s jersey number and cheering him on.Haley Cavinder has been a constant presence at Jake Ferguson’s gamesHaley Cavinder has become a staple at Jake Ferguson’s games, rarely missing a chance to support her fiance from the bleachers. Two weeks ago during the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she shared a post showing herself on the field as Ferguson prepared to battle it out.Dressed in an all-black outfit, Haley was pictured on the sidelines in custom pants that featured Ferguson’s name, his jersey number, 87, and Dallas Cowboys stars. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cowboys lost the season opener 24-20 on the road, with Ferguson logging five receptions for 23 yards.Meanwhile, for the Week 2 game against the New York Giants, which Dallas won 40-37 OT, she wore a custom Cowboy hat with embroidered “87” on it.Haley Cavinder's Instagram story (Image credit: Instagram/@haleycavinder)Week 3 saw her visit the matchup with her sisters, with all of them wearing some sort of Cowboys accessory. Dallas lost the road game against the Chicago Bears 31-14. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith her consistent appearances, many more moments of Cavinder cheering on Ferguson at future matchups are sure to come.Also Read: WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder &amp; twin Hanna go candid on their transformation surgery in new IG video