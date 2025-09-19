WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go candid on their transformation surgery in new IG video

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, and her twin sister, Hanna, are big on beauty. From founding a fashion brand to making cosmetic enhancements, they’ve done it all.After undergoing breast augmentation surgery in July, the twins have been working toward getting back into their workout routines. In an Instagram video shared on Friday, they were back on the grind in the gym, as they talked about their surgery and showed their exercise regimen. The caption of the post read:“The hardest thing about this process for us was not being able to work out- but we’re back! We’re loving the natural look and feel of our Ergonomix implants. We wanted just a little something to fill out our clothes better and our 205 CC mini implants did just that. Couldn’t be happier with our results.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe process began in July when Hanna posted a video showing the twins in a medical setting. In the clip, she was seen walking around in a robe while Haley Cavinder rested in a hospital bed, IV attached. The caption read:“Still trying to figure out how being 3 minutes older means she gets to go first.&quot;View on TikTokAccording to the manufacturer’s website, the Ergonomix implant design is intended to “mimic the look, feel and movement of natural breast tissue” which was what appealed to the twins.Haley Cavinder wore custom fit to Jake Ferguson’s gameHaley Cavinder turned up in style for Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 game against the New York Giants. Before heading to the game, Haley gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram. She wore a custom-made Cowboys hat that had Ferguson’s jersey number, 87, on the front.@haleycavinder's IG storyThe twins also shared a pregame mirror selfie, both opting for coordinated looks with white tops and black cowboy boots. Haley completed her outfit with matching white bottoms, while Hanna wore a denim skirt.@haleycavinder's IG storyThe day ended on a high note, with the Cowboys winning the matchup 40-37.Also Read: Fever's star Sophie Cunningham stunned as Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley &amp; twin Hanna pull off wild grab during sea adventures