  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go candid on their transformation surgery in new IG video

WATCH: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna go candid on their transformation surgery in new IG video

By Garima
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:53 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, and her twin sister, Hanna, are big on beauty. From founding a fashion brand to making cosmetic enhancements, they’ve done it all.

Ad

After undergoing breast augmentation surgery in July, the twins have been working toward getting back into their workout routines. In an Instagram video shared on Friday, they were back on the grind in the gym, as they talked about their surgery and showed their exercise regimen. The caption of the post read:

“The hardest thing about this process for us was not being able to work out- but we’re back! We’re loving the natural look and feel of our Ergonomix implants. We wanted just a little something to fill out our clothes better and our 205 CC mini implants did just that. Couldn’t be happier with our results.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The process began in July when Hanna posted a video showing the twins in a medical setting. In the clip, she was seen walking around in a robe while Haley Cavinder rested in a hospital bed, IV attached. The caption read:

“Still trying to figure out how being 3 minutes older means she gets to go first."
Ad

According to the manufacturer’s website, the Ergonomix implant design is intended to “mimic the look, feel and movement of natural breast tissue” which was what appealed to the twins.

Haley Cavinder wore custom fit to Jake Ferguson’s game

Haley Cavinder turned up in style for Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 game against the New York Giants. Before heading to the game, Haley gave her followers a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram. She wore a custom-made Cowboys hat that had Ferguson’s jersey number, 87, on the front.

Ad
@haleycavinder&#039;s IG story
@haleycavinder's IG story

The twins also shared a pregame mirror selfie, both opting for coordinated looks with white tops and black cowboy boots. Haley completed her outfit with matching white bottoms, while Hanna wore a denim skirt.

Ad
@haleycavinder&#039;s IG story
@haleycavinder's IG story

The day ended on a high note, with the Cowboys winning the matchup 40-37.

Ad

Also Read: Fever's star Sophie Cunningham stunned as Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley & twin Hanna pull off wild grab during sea adventures

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications