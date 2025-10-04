Jake Ferguson & fiancée Haley Cavinder pull hilarious prank on Cowboys TE's future mother-in-law: "Why didn't you call the f**king police?"

On Friday, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, played a prank on Haley’s mom, Katie Cavinder, and shared it on Instagram. Haley sent her mom fake texts saying a man named “Frank” showed up at their door, claiming he worked for the family. Her mom got scared right away, asked if he lived in Frisco, and told Haley to call 911, saying, “never seen that man in my life.”Haley kept texting her mom with AI-generated images of the man to make the prank more believable. Her mom replied, “If he’s in the backyard with Jake, I would immediately call 911.”Then her mom called Haley directly. In the video, Haley is laughing in a black sports top and pink sweatpants while holding her phone.Here’s how the call went:Haley: &quot;Hello?&quot;Katie Cavinder: &quot;What the f**k, Haley? Haley?&quot;Haley: &quot;Mom, I have to call the police, give me one second.&quot;Katie Cavinder: &quot;Haley, why didn't you call the f**king police? It is f**king not funny? I have not seen that man in my life. Why did you guys open the door?&quot;Haley: &quot;He literally said he worked for you guys mom.&quot;Katie Cavinder: &quot;Haley, you gotta be joking.&quot;Jake and Haley then bursted out laughing.Haley's mom: You guys aren't that funny at all. What the hell? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder's mother is a vice president at the Southwest Elevator Company, a business founded by her husband and Haley's father, Tom Cavinder.Haley Cavinder pranked Jake Ferguson for April Fool's Day 2025In a video posted on TikTok, Haley Cavinder teamed up with her twin sister, Hanna, to pull a prank on then-boyfriend, Jake Ferguson on April 1.Haley pretended Jake had sent her flowers. But Jake, who was in Texas, quickly said, &quot;I didn’t send you flowers.&quot;Haley acted surprised and kept asking who else could have sent them. Jake tried to figure it out, saying he only sent her money on Venmo and had nothing to do with the flowers.&quot;Those aren’t from me, Haley,&quot; Jake said.Then Haley pretended to read a card:&quot;It says just, 'To Haley' with, like, a heart. Like, weird as hell. It was like, 'Have a great first of the month. OK, wait. Let me FaceTime you and show you. Let me show you.'&quot;Jake Ferguson was totally thrown off and finally shouted, &quot;What the f**k!&quot;**That’s when Haley and Hanna burst out laughing and yelled, &quot;April Fool!&quot;Jake realized he had been tricked and started laughing too.