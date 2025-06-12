Jake Ferguson gets 100% honest about extension heading into contract year with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Jake Ferguson has opened up on his future as he enters the season in the final year of his contract.

Ad

Ferguson was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is in the final year of his four-year rookie deal. He's making $3.4 million this season and is the Cowboys' starting tight end.

Entering the season, Ferguson says he isn't thinking about his contract. Instead, he says he will let his agent handle that as he's just looking to contribute on offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have one job and that’s to play football to the best of my ability," Ferguson said. "I’ll let my agent handle that.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ferguson dealt with injuries last season as he played in just 14 games. He recorded 59 receptions for 494 yards, but didn't find the endzone, which was the first time in his NFL career that he didn't have a touchdown.

Ferguson has recorded 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and 7 touchdowns in three seasons.

Jake Ferguson eager for new-look Cowboys offense

Jake Ferguson is entering the final year of his deal as he's looking to make a statement this season.

Ad

Entering the season, Ferguson believes this Cowboys team is different a large part is the offense and the energy around the team.

"I'm really excited, you can feel the energy… especially at practice," Ferguson said, via team website. "It's every tiny little detail is almost elevated and it's contagious, you can feel it in the room, you can feel it across positions and it just makes me excited to get the ball rolling and get it going."

Ad

Although Ferguson had a down year last season, he is confident he will be much better this season.

A big reason why is the Cowboys' offense, as Ferguson says there will be people open as it's too hard to cover everyone.

"You can't cover everybody," Ferguson said. "I mean, having [Pickens], [CeeDee Lamb], Jalen [Tolbert], some of the young guys, myself, Brevyn [Spann-Ford], [Luke Schoonmaker], you physically cannot cover everybody. I think it's going to be really hard in the pass game, but then also we can run the ball too."

Ad

Ferguson is looking to prove he's a starting tight end in the NFL and silence any doubters.

The Cowboys open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.