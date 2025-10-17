  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word comment as Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shares her NFL-inspired collab clothing brand

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word comment as Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shares her NFL-inspired collab clothing brand

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:25 GMT
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo's latest announcement received applause from Jake Ferguson's fiance Haley Cavinder. (Photos via Getty Images)

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo is one of the many women who are featured in Abercrombie & Fitch's latest ad campaign. The clothing brand teamed up with the NFL to launch a new line focused on females and their involvement in the sport in all facets.

Ad

Olivia shared at her photos from the campaign and added a caption sharing her pride in being a part of this project. As well as advocating for further female involvement in the sport.

"Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game ! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter," Olivia Culpo wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Culpo's fellow Abercrombie & Fitch campaign partner, Haley Cavinder commented on her Instagram post. Sharing her love for Culpo and the campaign.

"My queennnnn,"-Cavinder commented.
Haley Cavinder&#039;s sharing her love for Olivia. (Comment via Olivia Culpo&#039;s Instagram)
Haley Cavinder's sharing her love for Olivia. (Comment via Olivia Culpo's Instagram)

Aside from Culpo and Cavinder, professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, who is married to quarterback Jordan Love and content creator Allison Kuch who is married to former NFL player Isaac Rochell are also featured in the campaign. As is gold medal winning snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Ad

Olivia Culpo shared sweet moment of her mom and infant daughter

Olivia Culpo and husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise in July. The former Miss Universe has shared glimpses of her new life as a mom as she celebrates this new chapter.

She recently shared a video on Instagram of her mother, Susan Culpo, playing the violin at her home. He infant daughter, Colette was laying on the ground with her playset and stopped, just to focus on her grandmother playing the violin. Culpo's dog, Oliver Sprinkles, also seemed to enjoy the instrumental music.

Ad
"When Grandma plays, the whole world stops (at least for these two) 🐾👶" Olivia shared.

The San Francisco 49ers running back began dating Culpo in 2019. They got engaged in April 2023 and married in her home state of Rhode Island in June 2024. In March they announced they were expecting their first child and then announced her arrival in July.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications