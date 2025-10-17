Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo is one of the many women who are featured in Abercrombie &amp; Fitch's latest ad campaign. The clothing brand teamed up with the NFL to launch a new line focused on females and their involvement in the sport in all facets. Olivia shared at her photos from the campaign and added a caption sharing her pride in being a part of this project. As well as advocating for further female involvement in the sport. &quot;Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game ! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter,&quot; Olivia Culpo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCulpo's fellow Abercrombie &amp; Fitch campaign partner, Haley Cavinder commented on her Instagram post. Sharing her love for Culpo and the campaign. &quot;My queennnnn,&quot;-Cavinder commented.Haley Cavinder's sharing her love for Olivia. (Comment via Olivia Culpo's Instagram)Aside from Culpo and Cavinder, professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, who is married to quarterback Jordan Love and content creator Allison Kuch who is married to former NFL player Isaac Rochell are also featured in the campaign. As is gold medal winning snowboarder Chloe Kim. Olivia Culpo shared sweet moment of her mom and infant daughterOlivia Culpo and husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise in July. The former Miss Universe has shared glimpses of her new life as a mom as she celebrates this new chapter. She recently shared a video on Instagram of her mother, Susan Culpo, playing the violin at her home. He infant daughter, Colette was laying on the ground with her playset and stopped, just to focus on her grandmother playing the violin. Culpo's dog, Oliver Sprinkles, also seemed to enjoy the instrumental music. &quot;When Grandma plays, the whole world stops (at least for these two) 🐾👶&quot; Olivia shared. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe San Francisco 49ers running back began dating Culpo in 2019. They got engaged in April 2023 and married in her home state of Rhode Island in June 2024. In March they announced they were expecting their first child and then announced her arrival in July.