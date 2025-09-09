Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 3-word reaction on George Kittle's wife Claire's gameday outfit vs. Seahawks

On Wednesday, George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving her 401,000 followers a peek at the first game of the season between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. The 49ers won 17-13 in a close matchup.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, a former Miami Hurricanes basketball player, dropped a 3-word comment on the post:

“Ate down auntie.”

The post featured a picture of Kittle and Claire posing together at the stadium. Claire wore a sporty-chic white sleeveless jersey-style top with black trim and a bold red ‘85’ printed on the front, and paired it with light blue, knee-length denim cargo shorts.

She accessorized the outfit with a black-and-white baseball cap, a layered silver necklace, bracelet, rings, and red strappy heeled sandals. Have a look:

Jake Ferguson’s Fiancée drops a 3-word message on Claire Kittle’s latest IG post [IG/@clairekittle]

Jake Ferguson hypes fiancée Haley Cavinder's game day appearance

Last Thursday, the Cowboys played their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles defeated the Cowboys 24-20 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Later, Haley posted a photo dump from the game day with her twin sister Hanna Cavinder, who also went to cheer for Ferguson and the Cowboys.

“Fergyyyy fresh!,” Haley wrote in the IG caption.

Cowboys TE dropped a two-word message in the comment:

“My wife.”

“We luv home base✌️/ my fav wag,” wrote Hanna in the comments.

Haley wore a customized outfit for game day. It featured a black spaghetti-strap top with a sweetheart neckline paired with leather pants covered in silver studs. The top and pants featured Ferguson’s jersey number 87, and the pants also had "Ferguson" written at back. Have a look:

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson drops a 2-word message on Fiancée Haley’s game day post [IG/@haleycavinder]

Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder at Fort Myers Beach, Florida, this April.

