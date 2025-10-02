Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder fires back at fan who called her Cowboys TE's ad recreation “cringe”

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded 34 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown through the first month of this season. He’s become a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott, and in the stands, he’s had constant support from his fiancee, Haley Cavinder.Cavinder, a former Miami basketball guard, began dating Ferguson in September 2023. The tight end had messaged her on social media in June in that year, and by April 2024, the couple was engaged after he proposed on Fort Myers Beach in Florida.Since then, the two have been inseparable, and Haley has been involved in many aspects of Ferguson’s life. On Thursday, she playfully recreated Ferguson’s Under Armour ad, copying his moves and mannerisms in a fun video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, not everyone was a fan. One commenter wrote:“Cringiest ad I’ve ever seen.”Cavinder replied to the comment, writing:“Ur bio says it all.”Comments on Haley Cavinder's IG postThe fan’s profile bio, ironically, expressed a sentiment against passing judgement which they later changed to something else.Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson will be up against the New York Jets in Week 5.Also Read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction after Dallas TE breaks 623-day TD droughtHow did Jake Ferguson do in his Week 4 game?On Sunday night Jake Ferguson played an overtime game against the Green Bay Packers that ended in a 40-40 tie. Ferguson caught seven passes for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: ImagnThe game was a back-and-forth contest, with incredible performances from both teams’ quarterbacks, Dak Prescott for Dallas and Jordan Love for Green Bay, each throwing three touchdown passes in regulation. Neither team managed to secure a win in overtime, with Brandon Aubrey and Brandon McManus trading short field goals.Ferguson’s seven catches placed him second in receptions during the game. Through the first four weeks of the season, Ferguson’s number of receptions are the second-most in the NFL behind LA Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who has 42. However, Ferguson has been targeted 39 times, fewer than Nacua’s 50 targets.