Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word reaction after Dallas TE breaks 623-day TD drought

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:53 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder, celebrated his long awaited touchdown.- Source: Getty

Tight end Jake Ferguson ended his touchdown drought on Sunday night as he scored for the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. The tight end caught also passes intended for him from quarterback Dak Prescott for a total of 40 yards.

Ferguson's fiancee, former college basketball star Haley Cavinder, celebrated the moment the tight end score he broke the touchdown drought. Cavinder shared a video on her Instagram Story of the replay of the touchdown on the video board at AT&T Stadium. Celebrating her fiancee's big moment against the Green Bay Packers.

"HELL YA."-Haley Cavinder celebrated.
Haley Cavinder celebrated Jake Ferguson&#039;s touchdown on Sunday night. (Photo via Haley Cavinder&#039;s Instagram Story)
Haley Cavinder celebrated Jake Ferguson's touchdown on Sunday night. (Photo via Haley Cavinder's Instagram Story)

Jake Ferguson's touchdown was worth celebrating as it's the first time the tight end has seen the end zone since the 2023 NFL season. Dallas Cowboys writer, Brandon Loree shared on X that it had been 623 days since the tight end scored a touchdown.

Ferguson played in 14 games last season, catching 59 passes for a total of 494 yards. In four games this season, he has 34 catches for a total of 223 yards and the touchdown.

Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder shared gameday look

Haley Cavinder has been sharing her gameday looks each week as she shows support for fiancee Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday night, Cavinder wore a custom, cropped blue pinstriped jersey top that featured the tight end's name and number on the back.

The front had "Dallas Cowboys" imprinted on the front along with Ferguson's number 87. Haley Cavinder paired the look with blue pants, a blue Louis Vuitton handbag and silver heels.

"♥️!!"-Haley Cavinder captioned the Instagram video.
The Instagram video showed Ferguson walking up to Cavinder on the sidelines during pregame warmups. The couple first met in June 2023 and went public with their relationship in the spring of 2024.

In April, the couple announced they had gotten engaged and Cavinder shared photos on Instagram of the special moment. The Dallas Cowboys tight end surprised Cavinder with a beach proposal, originally telling her that they were going out to dinner.

