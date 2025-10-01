  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder gets 5-word vote of approval on custom Cowboys outfit from sister Hanna

Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder gets 5-word vote of approval on custom Cowboys outfit from sister Hanna

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 01, 2025 03:32 GMT
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fiancee Haley Cavinder
Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder (Image Source: Getty)

Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder, attended the Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 game to cheer for her beau. She caught attention in her custom-made outfit. The social media star shared a few pictures and videos of her outfit in an Instagram post on Monday.

Ad

She wore a blue crop top with Ferguson’s name and his jersey number, “87,” printed on it, and paired it with matching pants and white sandals. Cavinder accessorized it with a watch and bracelets. She shared the pictures and videos with a blue heart, a football and star emoji in the caption.

Her game-day outfit got the approval from her twin sister Hanna Cavinder, with a five-word message.

"Might be my fav fit," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dak Prescott’s fiancee, Sarah Jane, also commented on the post and sent her love for the former basketball player.

"Love you missy," Jane wrote.
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fiancee Haley Cavinder IG post/@haleycavinder
Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder IG post/@haleycavinder

In Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers, and the game ended in a tie. The team was hoping to secure its second win of the season after defeating the New York Giants in Week 2.

Ad

Haley shared a romantic moment with the Cowboys tight end after the game on Monday. They shared a kiss on the sidelines, and she posted a sweet video in the second slide of the post.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, teams up with her twin Hanna for a fitness event

Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, organized a fitness camp for college students with her sister Hanna. They shared a video of their event in a post on Instagram last week with a caption:

Ad
"cavinder twins college tour college🤍 thank you so much to everyone who came!!!"
Ad

The Cavinder twins stunned for the outing in matching outfits. Earlier, they hosted a workout session at the University of Southern California.

Despite her packed schedule, Jake Ferguson’s fiancee made time to attend the game and show her support. For the season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she wore a custom-made all-black outfit.

She sported a black top and matching pants with “87” and “Ferguson” printed on them. Her sister, Hanna, also joined her, wearing a blue crop top with a white star on the front paired with white pants.

The Cowboys lost the opener 24-20, but bounced back with a Week 2 win before losing again in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. They will next play the New York Jets on Oct. 5.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications