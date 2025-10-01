Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder gets 5-word vote of approval on custom Cowboys outfit from sister Hanna

Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder, attended the Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 game to cheer for her beau. She caught attention in her custom-made outfit. The social media star shared a few pictures and videos of her outfit in an Instagram post on Monday.She wore a blue crop top with Ferguson’s name and his jersey number, “87,” printed on it, and paired it with matching pants and white sandals. Cavinder accessorized it with a watch and bracelets. She shared the pictures and videos with a blue heart, a football and star emoji in the caption.Her game-day outfit got the approval from her twin sister Hanna Cavinder, with a five-word message.&quot;Might be my fav fit,&quot; she wrote.Dak Prescott’s fiancee, Sarah Jane, also commented on the post and sent her love for the former basketball player.&quot;Love you missy,&quot; Jane wrote.Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder IG post/@haleycavinderIn Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers, and the game ended in a tie. The team was hoping to secure its second win of the season after defeating the New York Giants in Week 2.Haley shared a romantic moment with the Cowboys tight end after the game on Monday. They shared a kiss on the sidelines, and she posted a sweet video in the second slide of the post.Jake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, teams up with her twin Hanna for a fitness eventJake Ferguson’s fiancee, Haley Cavinder, organized a fitness camp for college students with her sister Hanna. They shared a video of their event in a post on Instagram last week with a caption:&quot;cavinder twins college tour college🤍 thank you so much to everyone who came!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cavinder twins stunned for the outing in matching outfits. Earlier, they hosted a workout session at the University of Southern California.Despite her packed schedule, Jake Ferguson’s fiancee made time to attend the game and show her support. For the season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she wore a custom-made all-black outfit.She sported a black top and matching pants with “87” and “Ferguson” printed on them. Her sister, Hanna, also joined her, wearing a blue crop top with a white star on the front paired with white pants.The Cowboys lost the opener 24-20, but bounced back with a Week 2 win before losing again in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. They will next play the New York Jets on Oct. 5.