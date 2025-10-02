  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna send birthday wishes to LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne on turning a "tini bit older"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 02, 2025 15:38 GMT
Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared birthday wishes with Livvy Dunne.
Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder recently showed love to another former college athlete and WAG. Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates' ace, Paul Skenes, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday.

Dunne shared a post on Instagram with her 5.4 million followers celebrating her big day. Dunne can be seen sitting on a counter, blowing out a candle on a cupcake that was inside a martini glass.

"a tini bit older🍸🎂"--Livvy Dunne captioned the Instagram post.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder then shared their birthday wishes with Dunne on her special day. Sharing similar birthday messages along with heart emojis to show their love.

The Cavinder twins shared their birthday wishes with Dunne.

Dunne received over 150,000 likes on her birthday post since she shared it on Wednesday.

Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder shared gameday look as TE scores first TD of season

Jake Ferguson broke his long touchdown drought on Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys tied the Green Bay Packers 40-40. Ferguson's touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott was his first since 2023, a long 623 days.

Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder shared a post on Instagram, of her Week 5 gameday look. The former University of Miami basketball player wore a cropped, blue Dallas Cowboys pinstriped jersey.

The tight end's name and number were customized on the back. She paired the look with light blue pants and custom Dallas Cowboys heels.

"💙🏈⭐️!!"-Haley Cavinder captioned her Instagram post.
Haley Cavinder included a video of Jake Ferguson greeting her on the sidelines ahead of the game. Haley Cavinder also included a video of her walking through the AT&T Stadium concourse with Sarah Jane Ramos, quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancee. Jeanne Marie Grier, backup quarterback Will Grier's wife was also featured in some of the photos in Cavinder's Instagram post.

Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder in April 2025 in a romantic beach proposal on Fort Myers, Florida. The couple announced their news in a joint post on Instagram. They couple has been together since 2023 and went public with their relationship in 2024.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
