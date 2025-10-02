Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder & twin Hanna send birthday wishes to LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne on turning a “tini bit older”

Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder recently showed love to another former college athlete and WAG. Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates' ace, Paul Skenes, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday. Dunne shared a post on Instagram with her 5.4 million followers celebrating her big day. Dunne can be seen sitting on a counter, blowing out a candle on a cupcake that was inside a martini glass. &quot;a tini bit older🍸🎂&quot;--Livvy Dunne captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley and Hanna Cavinder then shared their birthday wishes with Dunne on her special day. Sharing similar birthday messages along with heart emojis to show their love. The Cavinder twins shared their birthday wishes with Dunne. (Comments via Livvy Dunne's Instagram post.)Dunne received over 150,000 likes on her birthday post since she shared it on Wednesday. Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Cavinder shared gameday look as TE scores first TD of seasonJake Ferguson broke his long touchdown drought on Sunday night as the Dallas Cowboys tied the Green Bay Packers 40-40. Ferguson's touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott was his first since 2023, a long 623 days. Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder shared a post on Instagram, of her Week 5 gameday look. The former University of Miami basketball player wore a cropped, blue Dallas Cowboys pinstriped jersey. The tight end's name and number were customized on the back. She paired the look with light blue pants and custom Dallas Cowboys heels.&quot;💙🏈⭐️!!&quot;-Haley Cavinder captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder included a video of Jake Ferguson greeting her on the sidelines ahead of the game. Haley Cavinder also included a video of her walking through the AT&amp;T Stadium concourse with Sarah Jane Ramos, quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancee. Jeanne Marie Grier, backup quarterback Will Grier's wife was also featured in some of the photos in Cavinder's Instagram post. Jake Ferguson proposed to Haley Cavinder in April 2025 in a romantic beach proposal on Fort Myers, Florida. The couple announced their news in a joint post on Instagram. They couple has been together since 2023 and went public with their relationship in 2024.