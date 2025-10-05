Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley drops 4-word reaction to TE's 26-yard TD during Cowboys Week 5 faceoff vs. Jets

Haley Cavinder had a four-word response to Jake Ferguson’s breakout touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. The tight end caught a 26-yard strike from Dak Prescott, helping the Dallas Cowboys take firm control of the Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Cavinder, who played basketball for the Miami Hurricanes before getting engaged to Ferguson in April, has become a fixture at Cowboys games this season.

During the Sunday showdown, she shared a short video from the live broadcast on her Instagram Story that captured Ferguson’s second quarter touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My show is on,” Cavinder wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley drops 4-word reaction to TE's 26-yard TD (image credit: instagram/haleycavinder)

The score capped a dominant Dallas drive built on explosive plays, including a long run by Javonte Williams. Prescott found Ferguson near the front pylon for six points. Brandon Aubrey’s extra point attempt clanked off the upright, freezing the margin at 23-3.

Ad

Trending

Jake Ferguson's fiancée flaunts engagement ring ahead of kickoff

NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

Haley Cavinder gave followers a glimpse of her pregame look in a mirror selfie that spotlighted her diamond engagement ring. She wore a cropped Cowboys sweatshirt paired with black leggings.

Ad

Jake Ferguson recorded 34 catches for 223 yards through four games. His touchdown against New York marked the second straight week he found the end zone. It came after a score against Green Bay that his Ferguson's year-long drought.

Dallas dictated the pace from the opening whistle, striking first with a Brandon Aubrey field goal and forcing repeated mistakes from the Jets offense. Breece Hall’s fumble midway through the second quarter set up another Cowboys possession that Prescott turned into points.

Ad

Ferguson’s earlier 11-yard touchdown catch opened the floodgates before Williams added a rushing score. Dallas built a comfortable 23-3 cushion at halftime.

Meanwhile, Cavinder continues to make her sideline style part of her weekly ritual. Her previous look, a baseball-style Jake Ferguson jersey and silver heels for the Packers game, went viral among Cowboys fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.