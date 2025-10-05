Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley drops 4-word reaction to TE's 26-yard TD during Cowboys Week 5 faceoff vs. Jets

Haley Cavinder had a four-word response to Jake Ferguson’s breakout touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday. The tight end caught a 26-yard strike from Dak Prescott, helping the Dallas Cowboys take firm control of the Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Cavinder, who played basketball for the Miami Hurricanes before getting engaged to Ferguson in April, has become a fixture at Cowboys games this season.
During the Sunday showdown, she shared a short video from the live broadcast on her Instagram Story that captured Ferguson’s second quarter touchdown.
“My show is on,” Cavinder wrote.
The score capped a dominant Dallas drive built on explosive plays, including a long run by Javonte Williams. Prescott found Ferguson near the front pylon for six points. Brandon Aubrey’s extra point attempt clanked off the upright, freezing the margin at 23-3.
Jake Ferguson's fiancée flaunts engagement ring ahead of kickoff
Haley Cavinder gave followers a glimpse of her pregame look in a mirror selfie that spotlighted her diamond engagement ring. She wore a cropped Cowboys sweatshirt paired with black leggings.
Jake Ferguson recorded 34 catches for 223 yards through four games. His touchdown against New York marked the second straight week he found the end zone. It came after a score against Green Bay that his Ferguson's year-long drought.
Dallas dictated the pace from the opening whistle, striking first with a Brandon Aubrey field goal and forcing repeated mistakes from the Jets offense. Breece Hall’s fumble midway through the second quarter set up another Cowboys possession that Prescott turned into points.
Ferguson’s earlier 11-yard touchdown catch opened the floodgates before Williams added a rushing score. Dallas built a comfortable 23-3 cushion at halftime.
Meanwhile, Cavinder continues to make her sideline style part of her weekly ritual. Her previous look, a baseball-style Jake Ferguson jersey and silver heels for the Packers game, went viral among Cowboys fans.
