  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley shows off diamond-engraved engagement ring while sharing glimpse of gameday fit for Cowboys vs. Jets

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley shows off diamond-engraved engagement ring while sharing glimpse of gameday fit for Cowboys vs. Jets

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 05, 2025 17:31 GMT
Michael Rubin
Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (image credit: getty)

While Jake Ferguson prepared for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Jets, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, was busy picking her game day outfit. Instead of going with something fancy, she opted for a comfy attire, which she shared on her Instagram story.

Ad

Cavinder uploaded a selfie on Sunday, showing off her diamond-engraved engagement ring. The snap also highlighted her Cowboys cropped sweatshirt, which the influencer paired with black leggings.

Jake Ferguson&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Haley shares glimpse of gameday fit for Cowboys vs Jets (Image Credit: Haley/IG)
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley shares glimpse of gameday fit for Cowboys vs Jets (Image Credit: Haley/IG)

Before the fit check, Cavinder hinted at her upcoming wedding with Ferguson with an Instagram reel on Saturday. It showed multiple clips from her attendance during Dallas' Week 4 matchup versus the Packers. It included a video of her kissing the tight end at the sideline.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There was also a clip of Dak Prescott kissing his fiancée, Sarah Jane, who stood next to Cavinder. The former Miami Hurricanes guard gushed over the cozy moments, saying that the kisses were "the secret to their (Prescott and Ferguson) good game."

Cavinder teased her and Sarah's wedding with their partners.

"Mrs P & Mrs F soon," Cavinder wrote.
Ad

During the Week 4 game, Cavinder wore an baseball-style Cowboys jersey of Ferguson, which she paired with blue cargos and silver heels. She completed the look with a blue Louis Vuitton handbag and minimalist jewelry.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder's sister approves of her gameday fit for Cowboys vs. Packers

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, impressed fans and her sister, Hanna, with her stylish game day outfit. In Haley's Instagram recap of the Cowboys-Packers game, Hanna dropped a five-word message, approving her style and fashion choices.

Ad
"might be my fav fit," Hanna wrote on Tuesday.

Even though Dallas started the game slow, the team played well in the second and third quarters. Regulation ended at 37-37, and ultimately finished in a 40-40 tie after overtime.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications