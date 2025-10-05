Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley shows off diamond-engraved engagement ring while sharing glimpse of gameday fit for Cowboys vs. Jets

While Jake Ferguson prepared for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Jets, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, was busy picking her game day outfit. Instead of going with something fancy, she opted for a comfy attire, which she shared on her Instagram story.Cavinder uploaded a selfie on Sunday, showing off her diamond-engraved engagement ring. The snap also highlighted her Cowboys cropped sweatshirt, which the influencer paired with black leggings.Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley shares glimpse of gameday fit for Cowboys vs Jets (Image Credit: Haley/IG)Before the fit check, Cavinder hinted at her upcoming wedding with Ferguson with an Instagram reel on Saturday. It showed multiple clips from her attendance during Dallas' Week 4 matchup versus the Packers. It included a video of her kissing the tight end at the sideline.There was also a clip of Dak Prescott kissing his fiancée, Sarah Jane, who stood next to Cavinder. The former Miami Hurricanes guard gushed over the cozy moments, saying that the kisses were &quot;the secret to their (Prescott and Ferguson) good game.&quot;Cavinder teased her and Sarah's wedding with their partners.&quot;Mrs P &amp; Mrs F soon,&quot; Cavinder wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the Week 4 game, Cavinder wore an baseball-style Cowboys jersey of Ferguson, which she paired with blue cargos and silver heels. She completed the look with a blue Louis Vuitton handbag and minimalist jewelry.Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder's sister approves of her gameday fit for Cowboys vs. PackersJake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, impressed fans and her sister, Hanna, with her stylish game day outfit. In Haley's Instagram recap of the Cowboys-Packers game, Hanna dropped a five-word message, approving her style and fashion choices.&quot;might be my fav fit,&quot; Hanna wrote on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEven though Dallas started the game slow, the team played well in the second and third quarters. Regulation ended at 37-37, and ultimately finished in a 40-40 tie after overtime.