Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley highlights major issue among 'women in sports' while discussing collab with NFL-inspired brand

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, opened up about a major issue faced by women in sports after she collaborated with Abercrombie &amp; Fitch. The social media star and basketball player is one of six women who joined the new ad campaign of the fashion brand.Cavinder shared a joint Instagram post with Abercrombie &amp; Fitch on Friday, in which she shared a few pictures of herself sporting the brand’s clothes. In the caption, she expressed her excitement about joining the campaign and her passion for women in sports.&quot;For me, being In My Own League means owning every part of who I am—athlete, businesswoman, and everything in between,&quot; Cavinder captioned the post. &quot;I speak from personal experience that women in sports don’t receive the attention we deserve. Excited to join @abercrombie in celebrating women who are rewriting the playbook.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbercrombie &amp; Fitch has collaborated with the NFL to launch its “In Her Own League” campaign, celebrating the women involved in football.. It features the wives and girlfriends of NFL players.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is a digital creator and played basketball at college tournaments. However, she retired from the sport earlier this year. She is now more active on social media and is known for her fitness-related videos.Cavinder has recently unveiled her special campaign for Under Armour Women, in collaboration with her sister, Hanna Cavinder.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, reacts as Olivia Culpo stars in NFL x Abercrombie &amp; Fitch campaignJake Ferguson’s fiancée reacts to Olivia Culpo joining the NFL-sponsored campaign of Abercrombie &amp; Fitch. The new campaign features wives of several NFL players, including Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Jordan Love’s wife, Ronika Stone, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams, Chloe Kim (girlfriend of Myles Garrett), and Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kucharczyk.Culpo shared a post on her Instagram on Friday in collaboration with the brand, showing glimpses of her photoshoot for the advertisement.&quot;Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game ! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter,&quot; Culpo wrote.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared a two-word message in the comments section.&quot;My queennnnn,&quot; Cavinder wrote.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée reacts to Olivia Culpo joining the NFL-sponsoredIn one of the slides, Culpo shared a video of her posing with Adams and Cavinder. The campaign was launched with six women, and per the WWD, some additional names will be added throughout the NFL season.