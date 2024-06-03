Jake Ferguson's girlfriend Haley Cavinder cheers on Alix Earle after TikTok star's first SI Swimsuit runway walk

Alix Earle made her Sports Illustrated runway debut this weekend and fellow TikToker Haley Cavinder showed her support. Earle and Sports Illustrated surprised everyone late last week when they announced there was a first-ever digital edition of the iconic swimsuit edition of the magazine.

It was also announced that Earle would make her debut on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show in Miami.

Earle shared photos on Instagram of her runway debut, which gained over 765,000 likes in just about 12 hours. Amongst the comments was one from college basketball player and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's girlfriend, Haley Cavinder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's ur WORLD & we're living in it," Cavinder commented.

Haley's message of support for Alix Earle on Instagram.

Alix Earle hit the runway in a blue bikini and was then joined by her sisters: Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel, all four walking the runway together. A moment she said she cherished in the caption of her post.

Trending

"Opening for the @si_swimsuit swim week show AND getting to walk it with my sisters is such a dream come true 🥹🫶🏼 Three years ago I attended (snuck into) this show & was in complete awe. Beyond grateful to be alongside so many amazing women in the SI fam."

Jake Ferguson's girlfriend Haley Cavinder and twin sister Hanna make SI debut

Hanna and Haley Cavinder made their debut at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show, debuting some of the swimwear styles for this year.

The Cavinder Twins, who became well-known on TikTok in 2020, wore similar bikinis, one pink and one blue. They also each wore black and white bikinis that complemented each other.

Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson reportedly dating since the fall of 2023. Each of them often makes appearances on each other's Instagram pages.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are key members of the University of Miami basketball team. After taking a year off, the twin sisters will return to college basketball next season.