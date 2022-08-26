"Does Deshaun Watson have to have a male therapist now?" - Jake Paul jokes Browns QB won't be allowed to be in a massage room without a camera

Deshaun Watson has been the biggest story of the 2022 NFL offseason and for more than the entire last year. He has been accused in many cases of sexual misconduct and has faced 24 civil lawsuits stemming from his alleged inappropriate behavior with a long list of female massage therapists.

Watson's situation ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season was a topic of conversation on a recent episode of the BS with Jake Paul podcast. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared on the episode hosted by Jake Paul and DCUT. Hill declined to comment on the situation, saying:

"I ain't speaking on that, alright."

That didn't stop Jake Paul and DCUT from giving their take on the situation. Paul expressed his dissatisfaction with the way everything was handled:

"Deshaun Watson bro. What are you doing? How are they going to let him play? I don't get that."

DCUT disagreed with Paul's opinion:

"No, he deserves to play, bro. That's all I'm saying. We ain't going to talk about it, though. So let's just cut that. Let's cut that conversation. You see..."

Jake Paul engaged in the debate by giving an example of what happened to Watson during a preseason game this year:

"You see the Jaguars? What were they saying? Like a sicko or something? 'You sick f**k, you sick f**k?' They were chanting like, 'You sick f**k!' when he took the snap. Wow."

Paul continued by asking a question:

"Do you think Deshaun Watson will have a male therapist from now on? Does Deshaun Watson have to have a male massage therapist and like a nest camera?"

DCUT responded:

"Bro can't even get no muscle work. Like, 'Damn. I'm tight. F**k it. I got to get in the cold tub.'"

Will Deshaun Watson be allowed to play during the 2022-23 NFL season?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Watson will be unavailable for the start of the 2022-23 NFL season while serving his suspension, but he is scheduled to make a return later in the year. He, along with the NFLPA, came to a settlement with Roger Goodell and the NFL front office on an official 11-game suspension, effective Week 1.

Watson will miss the first 12 weeks of the 2022 season, including 11 games and a bye week. He is scheduled to make his first start with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, his former team.

