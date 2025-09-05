  • home icon
Jalen Carter sets record straight on Dak Prescott baiting Eagles DT in spitgate controversy

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:04 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter addressed the spitting controversy he was embroiled in on Thursday night. The defensive tackle was ejected by officials before the start of the game for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

In a post-game interview in the locker room, Carter set the record straight about the incident. He also apologised to the team and fans for his behavior on the field.

"You know, it was a mistake that I had on my side," Carter said. "Just won't happen again. So I feel bad for just my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also but the parents you know, they show the most love. You heard him out today, just not being able to start the game, finish the game, just f**ked me up.
"Just got to get better and it won't happen again."

Following Jalen Carter's ejection, another viral clip shared by NBC showed Dak Prescott spitting on the ground while looking at the Eagles' huddle. Prescott's actions preceded Carter's and likely invited the response from the Eagles' defensive tackle.

Despite Carter's absence, the Eagles secured a 24-20 victory over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 19 of the 23 passes attempted for 152 yards, while scoring two rushing touchdowns. Jake Elliott's 58-yard field goal sealed the win for his team.

Stephen A.Smith reacts to Jalen Carter's ejection

Football pundit Stephen A.Smith was not a fan of Jalen Carter's behavior. After the defensive tackle was ejected, he shared his thoughts on the situation.

"WTH did I just see? Jalen Carter- the Best Players on the @Eagles defense- just got thrown out the game before a freakin snap for SPITTING.... SPITTING ON @dak. To hell with just an ejection. Suspend that man. How in the HELL could you do something like that? Inexcusable! Stupid!" Smith wrote in a tweet on X.
Carter was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He has recorded a total of 75 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits for his team. Only time will tell if the league decides to suspend him for the Week 2 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.

