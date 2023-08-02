Jalen Hurd net worth: How much is retired Patriots WR worth in 2023?

Shortly after joining the New England Patriots, Jalen Hurd, 27, announced that he was retiring at training camp, ending his time with the team. The athlete's football journey presumably came to an end on Tuesday when he was put on the reserve/retirement roster.

Hurd was given another chance to resurrect his playing career in the NFL when the Patriots acquired him nine days ago. Since being taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hurd has yet to suit up in an NFL regular season contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Francisco 49ers picked Hurd, an outstanding college athlete, with the 67th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three years in San Francisco, but due to injuries, he could never make an impression.

Hurd earned $2,767,813 during his brief NFL career. He made $1.5 million in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Spotrac. He received a $689,531 base salary in the second year. In 2021, he also got a $540,260 base pay, increasing his three-year salary overall to $2,767,813.

Numerous media sources predict that he has a net worth of between $2 million and $3 million in 2023.

Hurd's success in college showed that he could have been an excellent fit to New England's receiving unit if he was fit. At the University of Tennessee, Jalen Hurd amassed impressive stats: 2,638 rushing yards and 20 running tds.

Additionally, he produced 67 catches for 492 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, but it appears that things are just not meant for him in the NFL.

Dom @DomDoesNFL



He’s now reunited with former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne. Welp there’s goes the patriots’s last roster spot. EX #49ers WR Jalen Hurd is signing with the #Patriots He’s now reunited with former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne. pic.twitter.com/nniIPlEWqI

New England Patriots have made roster moves after Jalen Hurd landed on retirement list

Jalen Hurd has been placed on the reserve/retired list by the New England Patriots, who also picked up rookie Thyrick Pitts off the Chicago Bears' waivers.

Before his release two days ago, Pitts was first signed by the Bears as a rookie free agent in May. In college, he appeared 48 times and recorded 172 catches for 2,429 yards and 23 TDs. The 24-year-old appeared 13 times in 2022 and recorded 57 catches for 631 yards and 10 scores.

Pitts should compete on contested receptions due to his mix of height, structure, superb long acceleration and jumping prowess. He will now strive to make a difference in New England by providing depth on the perimeter in support of players like Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker.