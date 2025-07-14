"Jalen Hurts at 9 is disrespectful AF" - NFL fans react to executives and coaches' top 10 QB rankings

Jalen Hurts' status as one of the league's best quarterbacks is still up for debate among NFL fans even after he dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to help the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl in February.

Hurts narrowly made it into the top 10 quarterback rankings accumulated by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who asked league scouts, coaches and executives to rank their top 10 players at each position.

While there were some surprises on ESPN's rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks, fans felt that Hurts' ranking at number nine was the biggest surprise, even though the quarterback only got an honorable mention last year.

After Fowler released the list on Monday, fans responded strongly to Hurts' ranking below No. 7-ranked Justin Herbert and No. 8-ranked Jared Goff in this year's edition.

"'Rarely does Mahomes look as frazzled as he did against Philadelphia.' You know who wasn’t frazzled? Jalen Hurts," one fan commented.

"Hurts at 9 doesn’t make much sense. If you’re a skill & performance guy, he meets the criteria. He can throw, run & produce scores. If you like winning, he has multiple Div, Conf titles and a Super Bowl ring. He meets both criteria well. Should be in the 4-6 range. Herbert, Stafford & Goff are good but not quite in Hurts tier as of today," another fan said.

"Herbert/Goff/Stanford above Hurts is hilarious & the list is whitewashed," one fan said.

In 2024, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 630 yards and 14 scores. He also made his second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons and recorded an MVP performance.

"Hurts at 9 is disrespectful af," said another fan.

"Jared Goff over Jalen Hurts is pathetic and proves my point about people would rather be right about their pre-draft opinions," one fan said.

"Hurts below Goff and Daniels is a joke," another person added.

ESPN's low ranking simply indicates that Hurts still has a lot to prove to the league, the media and the fans in 2025 and beyond.

Which quarterbacks finished ahead of Jalen Hurts in ESPN's top 10 rankings?

Although he was included among the top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN, Jalen Hurts fell behind a number of players who can't necessarily boast of his achievements in the league.

He notably came behind Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders on the list.

Jeremy Fowler suggests that several scouts and executives think Hurts benefited from having a running back who accumulated more than 2,000 yards, two elite receivers, a good tight end and the best offensive line in football last year.

Here's the complete list of ESPN's top-10 quarterback ranking ahead of the 2025 season:

1) Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

2) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

3) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

4) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

5) Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

6) Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

7) Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

8) Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

9) Jalen Hurts

10) Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

