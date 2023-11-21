NFL
Jalen Hurts' agent sends $255,000,000 reminder after Eagles' MNF win over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 21, 2023 15:51 GMT
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts' agent spoke after the victory over Patrick Mahomes

Following a clutch victory on Monday Night Football, Jalen Hurts' agent took to X to praise her star client and his massive, $255 million contract. Hurts was at one point in the offseason the NFL's highest-paid player, and Nicole Lynn, his agent, believes that win and a sterling 9-1 start mean that the quarterback was more than worth the money.

Lynn said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Worth every penny!"

It wasn't a pretty game on either side, but Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious. A Brotherly Shove score from Hurts put them up after he threw a dime to Devonta Smith on the goalline.

youtube-cover

The Eagles needed a wide open drop on what would have been a 51-yard game-winner from Patrick Mahomes, but a win is a win. Hurts does that frequently, as he is 32-12 in his NFL career.

Where does Jalen Hurts rank among NFL's highest-paid QBs?

Jalen Hurts is currently the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL based on his contract's sum of $255 million. In terms of AAV, he is the fourth-highest.

PlayerContract ValueAverage Annual Value
Patrick Mahomes$450 million$45 million
Joe Burrow$275 million$55 million
Justin Herbert$262.5 million$52.5 million
Lamar Jackson$260 million$52 million
Josh Allen$258.03 million$43 million
Jalen Hurts$255 million$51 million
Russell Wilson$242.5 million$48.5 million
Kyler Murray$230.5 million$46.1 million

Only a few quarterbacks, like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson, make more in a season than Hurts does presently.

Exploring Jalen Hurts' career earnings and net worth in 2023

Thus far, Jalen Hurts has earned over $28 million for his NFL services. Most of that time was spent on his rookie contract, so his career earnings are only going up. In 2024, he will make $40 million. By the time 2028 rolls around, his salary will have ballooned to $51 million.

Jalen Hurts makes a lot of money
Jalen Hurts makes a lot of money

That will give him a career earnings of over $260 million. That's in the future, but he's doing well in the present, too. His current net worth is estimated to be around $30 million already.

