After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LVII stint, Jalen Hurts earned a five-year, $255 million contract extension this offseason. But coming into their 2023 Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins, he had already thrown seven interceptions compared to seven touchdowns.

His pick rate is alarming because he only had six interceptions in 15 games last season. He’s never had a double-digit interception season in his first three NFL campaigns. That’s why Eagles fans were furious after he threw a pick-six against the AFC East leaders.

Jalen Hurts getting criticized after a Dolphins’ defensive touchdown

With four minutes left in the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles faced first-and-10 from their 21-yard line. However, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker intercepted Hurts’ pass intended for A.J. Brown. Baker ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown, leveling the count at 17.

That pick-six had a football fan declaring:

“Jalen Hurts was a fraud all along”

Another Twitter user commented:

“@minakimes what’s with all the terrible Jalen Hurts interceptions this season”

Here are other reactions to Hurts’ interception that Miami turned into a touchdown.

That Baker interception is Hurts’ eighth in seven games this season. However, he got his act together after that pick by throwing a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the next drive.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' defense responded when Darius Slay intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass for Raheem Mostert. That turnover led to a three-yard Kenneth Gainwell touchdown run, extending their lead to two possessions, 31-17.

Jalen Hurts is finding other ways to contribute

While eight interceptions in seven games is troubling, Jalen Hurts has a 66.2 completion percentage in his first six games this season. He had a season-high 78.2 percent in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

He also makes up for his passing touchdowns with five rushing scores, thanks mainly to the “tush push” play when the Eagles are near the opposing team’s goal line. Hurts also has 253 rushing yards through Week 6.

After losing to the New York Jets, Hurts regained his composure and led the Eagles to victory against the Dolphins. He finished the game with 23 completions out of 31 attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He threw his other touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert in the second quarter.

The Eagles return to the win column and have won six of their first seven games this season. Meanwhile, the Dolphins fall to 5-2 and have yet to defeat a team with a winning record.