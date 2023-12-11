Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their second consecutive game, and both defeats look unimpressive. Worst yet, their Week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys has created a three-team logjam for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles scored less than 20 points for the second straight week. It also isn't reassuring that the Philadelphia offense failed to generate a touchdown against their rivals. The humiliating defeat also gave Dallas the top spot in the NFC East.

Football fans criticize Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for another subpar performance

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers dominated Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, 42-19, despite playing at Lincoln Financial Field. They failed to solve the Niners' offense, which got four touchdown passes from Brock Purdy and 100-yard games from Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

This time, the Eagles surrendered 33 points to the Dallas Cowboys while generating only 13. Their points came from two Jake Elliott field goals, a Jalen Carter fumble recovery for a touchdown, and the point after off that score.

The fact that Philadelphia's offense didn't contribute any points in this setback had one football fan commenting:

"That is the most embarrassing Eagles loss I've witnessed in a long time. Absolutely pathetic performance from the coaches and all 53 players."

Another Twitter user posted:

"Jalen Hurts on major fraud alert"

Here are other reactions to the Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday Night Football defeat to the Cowboys.

Surprisingly, Hurts and the Eagles generated more yards per play (6.2) than the Cowboys (5.3). However, Mike McCarthy's crew dominated time of possession (36:36-23:24) and total plays (74-52). The Eagles were also flagged for ten penalties for 90 yards, while the Cowboys only had seven for 60.

The Eagles' defense couldn't slow down the Cowboys' offense, as they punted only once. They allowed Dak Prescott to throw two touchdowns and surrendered a touchdown run to Rico Dowdle. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's offense failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fumbled the ball thrice

Philadelphia got one back off a Fletcher Cox strip sack that led to Carter's touchdown. However, that's inconsequential when their offense gave the ball away three times.

Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball, his eighth of the season, after a significant gain on the ground that had them knocking in the red zone. Meanwhile, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore stripped the ball off A.J. Brown's hands, allowing Damone Clark to recover.

The Cowboys forced another fumble off DeVonta Smith after what could have been another big play. Those three turnovers killed the momentum the Eagles built during those promising drives. As a result, they got zero points on offense.