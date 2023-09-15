Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has begun, and Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles have so far had a good time, leading the Minnesota Vikings 13-7 at halftime.

But early on, there was some trouble.

Late in the first quarter, Hurts aimed a pass at wideout DeVonta Smith, but it was picked off by sophomore cornerback Theo Jackson:

This led to mockery across the league's X community:

That interception ultimately did not result in a score for the Vikings, as running back Alexander Mattison lost the football on a rushing attempt:

But they did eventually take the lead on this Kirk Cousins five-yard pass to tight end TJ Hockenson in the second quarter:

Jalen Hurts, Eagles rebound after interception

The Eagles would refuse to be left behind, regaining the lead after this sneak by Jalen Hurts:

Then Jake Elliott connected on a monstrous 61-yard field goal just before halftime:

Once the third quarter arrived, Hurts demolished the Vikings with two touchdowns - another QB sneak, then a 63-yard lob to DeVonta Smith:

The Vikings would not score again until this catch by rookie Jordan Addison:

How many interceptions has Jalen Hurts had in the NFL?

Ever since he entered the league in 2020, Jalen Hurts has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks ever seen. In his first three seasons so far, he has never thrown double-digit interceptions, although he came the closest in 2021 at nine.

In the postseason, Hurts has been picked off just twice - in his first-ever playoff game, also in 2021. He had zero in 2022, when the Philadelphia Eagles became the best team in the NFC and reached the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, he did lose a critical fumble in the Big Game that would be returned by linebacker Nick Bolton for a touchdown:

The Chiefs would win 38-35, negating Hurts' superhuman performance. Speaking about the fumble, he said:

"Obviously, I try and control the things that I can. I touch the ball every play, so I just try and protect it.

"But it hurt us. You never know what play it will be, but it hurt us. You look back and reflect on some of the things that you could have done more, you could have tried and done something to change the outcome of the game."

During the ensuing offseason, the Eagles QB signed a five-year extension that briefly made him the NFL's highest player. This is his first interception of the season, so he will look to keep the count low again.