Jalen Hurts gets disrespected in massive way as NFL executives rank Eagles star below Jayden Daniels in latest poll

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appears to still be getting disrespected, despite winning a Super Bowl last season.

After the Eagles won the Super Bowl, a lot of focus was on the defense and all the weapons on offense. Yet, Hurts was still a key part of the team that won, but going into the 2025 NFL season, NFL executives were polled by ESPN and named Hurts the ninth-ranked QB below the likes of Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert.

One executive didn't have him in the top 10. However, one AFC executive is impressed with Hurts and put him in the top five.

"He had a better year running the ball, and the way he played down the stretch when healthy was impressive," said an AFC executive to ESPN who voted Hurts in the top five. "Better throwing the ball in general this year and cut out the turnovers."

Hurts went 248-for-361 for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, as the Tush Push was a key reason for the Eagles' success.

In the Super Bowl, Hurts went 17-for-22 for 221 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception while rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Eagles coach defends criticism against Jalen Hurts

Despite Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl last season, Jalen Hurts is still being questioned for how important he is to the offense and how good he is.

Hurts still led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni defended his QB amid the ongoing criticism.

"I think that’s bullshit,” Nick Sirianni said, via BleedingGreenNation. “I mean, he plays the most important position in all of sports. And it’s the most ultimate team game there is. And what I admire about him is his selflessness of doing anything we need to do to win, whether that’s throw.

"I mean, obviously, anybody who plays quarterback is going to want to throw it 50 times a game — but he will do anything. If he has to throw it 50 times a game, he’s ready to do that. If he has to hand it off 50 times a game, he’s ready to do that."

Hurts enters the 2025 NFL season with the sixth-best odds of winning the Heisman at +1700.

Hurts and the Eagles will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

