Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn't live up to expectations after leading his team to the Super Bowl last season. Hurts and the Eagles were 10-1 after a spectacular late-season collapse saw them finish with an 11-6 record.

The Eagles were dumped out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it looks like Hurts' poor form has followed him to the Pro Bowl Games.

The National Football Conference tried to recreate the famous "Philly Special" with Hurts under center when playing the American Football Conference.

Hurts threw a pass to Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who then took it and tried to throw across the field to a wide-open Hurts. But he threw it just a little high. Despite it not being Hurts' fault, one fan posted on X:

"Oh brother. THIS GUY STINKS!"

Other fans shared their thoughts on the failed Philly Special on X.

Some fans are trolling Hurts for narrowly missing out on catching the football despite the throw from Lamb being a little high.

Jalen Hurts and Eagles need a bounce-back season

The Eagles were 10-1, and everything was going according to plan, but the wheels fell off. A defensive coaching change saw Sean Desai taken off defensive duties and replaced by Matt Patricia.

That change didn't fix the defense, as the Eagles, from Week 13 onward, conceded 25+ points six times in seven games (including the playoff loss).

As we enter the offseason, the Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who was with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore will have to restore the Eagles' offense to the dominant force it was during the early parts of the season. Some have come after Hurts for his drop-off in form, while others have called his performances last season an outlier.

With the changes to the coaching staff, we will see if the Eagles can or will improve next season.