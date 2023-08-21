There's a new fresh prince in Philly, and his name is Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' star quarterback had one of the biggest breakout seasons last season and has gained much more fame along the way.

Hurts finished second in MVP voting and led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, while winning the highly competitive NFC East division.

This morning, Sports Illustrated released its cover for the Football Preview issue, featuring Hurts on the cover.

Here is SI's Football Preview issue featuring Hurts as the cover.

NFL fans were mesmerized upon seeing Jalen Hurts grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. Many think he looks good as the front cover, with many effusive in their praise for the Philly star quarterback.

Here's how fans reacted:

Jalen Hurts had a breakout 2023 season but is ready to move on

Jalen Hurts during Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts had a phenomenal 2022-2023 season. He was 14-1 as a starter, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hurts' success resulted in him getting a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time of the signing.

Heading into the 2023 season, Hurts has put last season in the rearview.

Via NFL.com, Hurts said he's going to hit the rest button heading into the 2023-2024 season as last year's success has nothing to do with the future.

"Thinking about it holistically, last year is over. Anything that we were able to do last year nothing that's been done prior will get us to where we want to be now.

"There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from -- and we will learn from and have learned from -- but it's a day-by-day thing. It's the truth."

"Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That's something we're all embracing. That's something I've embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you've experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow."

Hurts and the Eagles will open up their season on the road vs. the New England Patriots. The Eagles are currently favorites to repeat as division winners in the NFC East.

