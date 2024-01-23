"Jalen Hurts got his OC fired": Eagles fans play the blame game with Brian Johnson shown the door

Brian Johnson has reportedly been informed by the Philadelphia Eagles that he will be released after just one season as their offensive coordinator. The team epically collapsed late in the season, so major changes to their coaching staff should have been expected. They opened the 2023 NFL season with an excellent 10-1 record, only to lose six of their final seven games.

The disastrous finish to the year was capped off by getting destroyed in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32-9). The Eagles offense looked completely lost during their losing streak, which came unexpectedly. They were so dominant earlier in the year, almost to the point where they seemed unstoppable.

Whether or not Brian Johnson deserves the blame for their struggles can be debated, but regardless, he will reportedly not be their offensive coordinator for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Some fans took issue with this decision, directly blaming Jalen Hurts for getting him hired.

Some fans believe that the collapse was more Hurts' fault than it was Johnson's and that he didn't deserve to be fired. This is magnified by the fact that Hurts is the one who campaigned for Johnson to be promoted to the offensive coordinator role in the first place. The Eagles took his advice in hiring him, and some fans believe it was Hurts who got him fired as well.

Many fans went on X to comment about this situation:

In addition to Jalen Hurts, head coach Nick Sirianni is also being blamed by many fans for the Eagles' late-season collapse. After firing Brian Johnson, they will be seeking their third offensive coordinator in as many years, after Shane Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts last year.

Time will tell if a new OC turns things around, but many fans apparently have their doubts that this was ever the issue.

Brian Johnson replacements: Who could Eagles realistically look at?

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely conduct an extensive search for their new offensive coordinator. Their choice could be a collaborative effort between Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. Their list of candidates can be expected to include offensive positional coaches, former head coaches, available offensive coordinators, and college football coaches, among others.

Here are some names to keep an eye on for their current vacancy:

Arthur Smith

Greg Roman

Jim Bob Cooter

Frank Reich

Alex Tanney

Zac Robinson

Kliff Kingsbury

Josh McDaniels

Klint Kubiak

Darrell Bevell