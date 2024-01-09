Jalen Hurts hand injury: Latest update on Eagles QB’s dislocated finger situation

In the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the New York Giants yesterday, quarterback Jalen Hurts hurt his finger.

Early in the second quarter, his hand collided with Giants' linebacker Bobby Okereke after attempting a pass. Hurts noticed his finger bothering him, and it seemed a little out of place.

Hurts went to the medical tent and went back into the game. Trailing the Giants 24-0 in the second quarter, Hurts was pulled shortly after for the rest of the game as Marcus Mariota filled in for him.

This morning, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero gave an update regarding Hurts' injured finger. Hurts underwent X-rays, which showed no fracture in his middle finger.

The Eagles and Hurts consider the injury day-to-day, and it's certainly something they will monitor throughout the week. The injury occurred on his throwing hand, which doesn't help the severity of his injury.

Will Jalen Hurts be good to go for this weekend's wildcard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

As of right now, it is too early to tell whether or not Jalen Hurts will suit up for the Eagles' divisional game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wildcard.

It seems Hurts will be day-to-day and is questionable to play. The Eagles have yet to rule him out, and if he doesn't experience any setbacks, he should play.

Hurts isn't the only Eagles player the team is going to have to monitor for the week. Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are also battling injuries.

Brown suffered a knee injury during the Giants game and didn't return to the game. Smith missed the game with an ankle injury. Starting running back D'Andre Swift also missed the Eagles' season finale.

Luckily for the Eagles, they have an extra day to rest. The Eagles-Buccaneers will be the lone playoff game played on Monday night, as there will be three wildcard games on Sunday and two on Saturday.

With Monday's game being a big playoff game, the Eagles should expect to have their key players, barring setbacks in practice.