  • "Jalen Hurts hates him": NFL fans react as AJ Brown gets 0 targets during first half of Eagles-Cowboys season opener

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:27 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Fans reacted as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had a disappointing first half in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the three-time Pro Bowler had zero targets, zero receptions, zero yards and zero touchdowns in the first half.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored two rushing touchdowns himself before halftime. Running back Saquon Barkley also found himself on the scoreboard after a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. However, AJ Brown, despite being on the field, wasn't involved with the Eagles' offense.

Fans shared their reactions to the wide receiver's halftime stats.

"Jalen Hurts hates him," one tweeted.
Brown began his NFL journey with the Titans in 2019. He spent three years with them before being traded to the Eagles in 2022. In three seasons, the wide receiver has put up 4,031 yards and 25 TDs receiving for Nick Siranni's team.

Last season, Brown was a key part of the Eagles' offense. He recorded 1,079 yards and seven TDs receiving in the regular season, emerging as the Super Bowl LIX champion. Will he have a better second half in the season opener against the Cowboys?

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
