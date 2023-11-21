With the pair of rushing touchdowns, Hurts has now scored 35 rushing touchdowns through the first four seasons of his NFL career. He scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and scored his traditional one-yard 'Tush Push' run up the middle in the fourth quarter.

In doing so, he eclipsed Cam Newton's record of most rushing touchdowns for a quarterback through their first four seasons in the NFL.

However, many of Hurts' rushing touchdowns have come from the 'Tush Push' where he scores from a yard or a couple yards out, much differently than when Cam Newton scored his.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts eclipsing Cam Newton's record for most touchdown runs by a quarterback through their first four seasons

While Jalen Hurts broke Cam Newton's record for most rushing touchdowns for a quarterback through their first four seasons in the NFL, many NFL fans think it's a padded stat for Hurts.

Fan compared the differences in how Hurts scored his rushing touchdowns to Newton's. Fans are far more impressed with how Newton scored compared to Hurts.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles make it back to the Super Bowl this year?

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles got revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs and defeated them at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.

With the victory, the Eagles improved to 9-1, which is the best record in the NFL. Last season, the Eagles held the best record for almost the entire season and are following that same trend this year.

The Eagles' remaining schedule includes the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants (twice), and the Arizona Cardinals.

Four of their remaining seven games feature playoff teams from a year ago. The Eagles could finish with the best record in the NFL, but what matters the most is what they do this postseason.

Do you think Hurts and the Eagles will make it back to the Super Bowl?