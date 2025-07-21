  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jalen Hurts
  • "Jalen Hurts is a Porsche": Manti Te’o calls out "system QB" stigma around Eagles QB

"Jalen Hurts is a Porsche": Manti Te’o calls out "system QB" stigma around Eagles QB

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 21, 2025 13:11 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Manti Te’o calls out "system QB" stigma around Eagles QB - Source: Imagn

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o disagrees that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a system QB.

Ad

Hurts' skill has been questioned as a true franchise-changing QB, as many analysts and fans have claimed Philadelphia's weapons around him carry him. Yet, Te'o disagrees as he believes Hurts is a star QB in the NFL and is not a system quarterback.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Porsche car, does anybody drive a Porsche? I don't drive a Porsche, but I've driven one. Would you fit in a Porsche? I don't know. But do you take a Porsche off-roading? No, you don't. You wouldn't," Te'o said on Good Morning Football. "If you ever took a Porsche off-roading, you'd think like, this is the worst car ever. But if you use the Porsche the way that the Porsche is supposed to be used, you understand that this is one of the greatest cars ever."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Te'o added:

"Jalen Hurts is a Porsche. And the Philadelphia Eagles use him the way a Porsche should be used," Te'o added. "So again, guys, I think there's this negative stigma about being a system player. I don't think there's anything negative about being a system player."

Te'o believes Hurts would thrive with most NFL teams as he is a great passer, while his running ability makes it hard for defenses to prepare for him.

Ad
"And being in a system that Jalen Hurts has been, has given him a Super Bowl, has given him a Super Bowl MVP," Te'o said. "And so I think going into this year, he's gonna continue to your point, Cynthia, he's gonna continue doing what he's been doing this whole time."

Hurts ended up passing for 248-for-361 for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl.

Ad

Jalen Hurts says Eagles need to find 'flow' on offense

The Philadelphia Eagles enter 2025 as one of the Super Bowl favorites.

The Eagles did lose some key players in the offseason, so Hurts says the focus in training camp is finding the flow and identity on offense.

"The more important piece is, regardless of who you have on the team, it's about finding that flow as a team, creating that identity as a team," Hurts said, via Delaware Online. "That’s where we are right now. It’s very early. We’re laying the foundation, still filtering through things. But obviously, the biggest thing is: What will this iteration of the team be?"

The Eagles have the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +700. Philadelphia will open its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications