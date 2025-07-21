"Jalen Hurts is a Porsche": Manti Te’o calls out "system QB" stigma around Eagles QB

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o disagrees that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a system QB.Hurts' skill has been questioned as a true franchise-changing QB, as many analysts and fans have claimed Philadelphia's weapons around him carry him. Yet, Te'o disagrees as he believes Hurts is a star QB in the NFL and is not a system quarterback.&quot;The Porsche car, does anybody drive a Porsche? I don't drive a Porsche, but I've driven one. Would you fit in a Porsche? I don't know. But do you take a Porsche off-roading? No, you don't. You wouldn't,&quot; Te'o said on Good Morning Football. &quot;If you ever took a Porsche off-roading, you'd think like, this is the worst car ever. But if you use the Porsche the way that the Porsche is supposed to be used, you understand that this is one of the greatest cars ever.&quot;Te'o added:&quot;Jalen Hurts is a Porsche. And the Philadelphia Eagles use him the way a Porsche should be used,&quot; Te'o added. &quot;So again, guys, I think there's this negative stigma about being a system player. I don't think there's anything negative about being a system player.&quot;Te'o believes Hurts would thrive with most NFL teams as he is a great passer, while his running ability makes it hard for defenses to prepare for him.&quot;And being in a system that Jalen Hurts has been, has given him a Super Bowl, has given him a Super Bowl MVP,&quot; Te'o said. &quot;And so I think going into this year, he's gonna continue to your point, Cynthia, he's gonna continue doing what he's been doing this whole time.&quot;Hurts ended up passing for 248-for-361 for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl.Jalen Hurts says Eagles need to find 'flow' on offenseThe Philadelphia Eagles enter 2025 as one of the Super Bowl favorites.The Eagles did lose some key players in the offseason, so Hurts says the focus in training camp is finding the flow and identity on offense.&quot;The more important piece is, regardless of who you have on the team, it's about finding that flow as a team, creating that identity as a team,&quot; Hurts said, via Delaware Online. &quot;That’s where we are right now. It’s very early. We’re laying the foundation, still filtering through things. But obviously, the biggest thing is: What will this iteration of the team be?&quot;The Eagles have the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +700. Philadelphia will open its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.