"I was always a pure student": Jalen Hurts reveals his true feelings about Carson Wentz as his mentor ahead of Vikings vs Eagles

Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz are set to battle on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles head west to face the Minnesota Vikings in their building. It will be a revenge game for Wentz, but also an opportunity for Hurts to remind the Eagles why they gave him the nod, despite mounting outside criticism of his team.Hurts, who learned under Wentz when the two were with the Eagles in 2020, delivered his updated opinion, reflecting on the time the two spent together that season. According to a statement relayed by Eagles reporter Zach Berman on X on Wednesday, the Eagles quarterback delivered positive remarks.&quot;I enjoyed my time with Carson,&quot; Hurts said. &quot;I learned a lot from him. I was always a pure student, taking everything in through my experience with him. So I think right now, trying to set the best example I can, knowing the things I was able to experience.&quot;While Wentz and Hurts were on the same team, Wentz threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in a year that was his last with the team. Late in the year, Wentz lost the starting job, giving Hurts the reins to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rest is history.However, nearly five years after the switch, the two find themselves scheduled to duke it out on Oct. 19.Carson Wentz enjoys multiple better October averages than Jalen HurtsCarson Wentz at NFL: London Games-Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns - Source: ImagnCarson Wentz has reason to feel good about how October has gone thus far. He's 1-0 and coming off a quality showing against the Cleveland Browns. Since Oct. 5, he has even averaged better production than Hurts in multiple categories.Wentz has posted a 73.5% completion percentage, 102.1 passer rating, and zero interceptions in the month of October thus far. Meanwhile, Hurts has produced at a lower clip in all three categories this month.He's 0-2 and has averaged a per-game average completion percentage of 66.6%. He also has averaged a passer rating of 93.3, below Wentz. Hurts has also recorded an interception and a game with as many passing touchdowns as interceptions this month.Wentz has had the better month thus far, but the sample size is arguably stacked against Hurts with an extra game. However, there won't be any questions after the battle between the student and teacher when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles descend on Wentz's Minnesota Vikings.Will Carson Wentz cause panic in Philadelphia if Hurts falls to 4-3 at the hands of the player the Eagles cut ties with?