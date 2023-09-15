Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense struggled early in their Week 2 Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. Their second drive ended in a three-and-out. Hurts threw an interception to Theo Jackson in the succeeding drive.

With the defending National Football Conference champions still getting their bearings, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson simplified the game by running the ball. The plan worked, and Hurts benefitted from the adjustment.

Jalen Hurts is unstoppable with the quarterback sneak

If it’s first-and-goal at the one-yard line, the Philadelphia Eagles have a bread-and-butter play. It’s Jalen Hurts time as he fights his way across the goal line.

The Eagles have been victorious in those instances against the Minnesota Vikings. With their passing game out of sync, they relied on their running game to move the chains. Philadelphia’s dominating offensive line created massive holes for D’Andre Swift and Boston Scott to exploit.

But when it was time to score, Hurts drove them home with a quarterback sneak. He scored on another quarterback sneak after Josh Sweat recovered a Kirk Cousins fumble at the Vikings’ seven-yard line.

That’s two yards for two touchdowns for the Eagles starting quarterback. Football fans can’t help but notice Philadephia’s approach, leading one Twitter user to comment:

“Eagles abuse this play”

Another one mentioned:

“How do you defend this?”

Here are other reactions to Jalen Hurts’ two touchdowns off quarterback sneaks.

The last commenter became a prophet after the Eagles defeated the Vikings 34-28.

Jalen Hurts had double-digit rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. He had ten in 2021 and 13 last year. His mobility makes him a favorite among fantasy football enthusiasts.

Being a dual-threat quarterback helped Hurts earn the Eagles’ trust, leading to a five-year, $255 million contract extension. Aside from assisting the Eagles with the ground game, his completion percentage improved from 61.3 in 2021 to 66.5 in 2022.

He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 306 completions for 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Eagles unleashed a punishing ground attack against the Vikings

In the drive that resulted in Jalen Hurts’ first quarterback sneak touchdown, the Eagles ran the ball in 13 out of 16 plays. Meanwhile, Hurts finished what Swift started when he nearly scored a rushing touchdown.

Swift eventually scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, punctuating a big day wherein he gained 175 yards while filling in for Kenneth Gainwell. The Eagles gained over 250 yards on the ground, while the Vikings only had 28.

Styles make fights. In this game, Hurts and the Eagles realized that the Vikings could not stop their run game. After all, why fix what isn’t broken?