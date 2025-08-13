  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jalen Hurts shares details after having private talk with Shedeur Sanders during Browns-Eagles joint practice

Jalen Hurts shares details after having private talk with Shedeur Sanders during Browns-Eagles joint practice

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 13, 2025 20:29 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts has reportedly had a private talk with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders after the Eagles and Browns held a joint practice session before their preseason clash.

Ad

Hurts went on to share what the two discussed to The Athletic, who reported the following quote from the Eagles quarterback:

"I'll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there...giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things.
"Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work, and a sense of resilience. You've got to want it. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Shedeur Sanders is coming off a strong first preseason game with the Cleveland Browns. His 138 yards and two touchdowns were a statement of intent from Sanders. It tells the Browns coaching staff that he is ready for the NFL and could make his way up the depth chart in the coming weeks.

However, he is still very young, and his professional career has barely started. Shedeur will want to seek advice from those more experienced, learning from them to help improve his game.

Ad

Jalen Hurts is a very suitable person for Shedeur to talk to. For the last three seasons, Hurts has made the Philadelphia Eagles one of the best teams in the NFL. He led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2022 and 2024 seasons. While his team was unsuccessful in 2022, Hurts was able to dominate the Kansas City Chiefs two years later to record a 40-22 win and the Eagles' second Super Bowl win.

Ad

This is someone who Shedeur should be aiming to emulate during his time in the NFL. Having the conversation with Hurts after the session happened shows that Shedeur is always trying to learn from the best.

Shedeur Sanders will miss the Eagles game

However, the joint practice session between the Eagles and Browns did not end satisfactorily for Shedeur Sanders, and the consequences of what happened will have far-reaching ramifications.

Ad

During the session, Sanders injured his oblique while throwing. This strain brought his session to an end and means that he will not be able to play in the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles this weekend.

This is another addition to the quarterback injury list that has affected both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. With Sanders now injured, Joe Flacco is likely the only healthy quarterback Cleveland has.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications