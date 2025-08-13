Jalen Hurts shares details after having private talk with Shedeur Sanders during Browns-Eagles joint practice

Jalen Hurts has reportedly had a private talk with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders after the Eagles and Browns held a joint practice session before their preseason clash.Hurts went on to share what the two discussed to The Athletic, who reported the following quote from the Eagles quarterback:&quot;I'll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there...giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things.&quot;Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work, and a sense of resilience. You've got to want it. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities.&quot;Shedeur Sanders is coming off a strong first preseason game with the Cleveland Browns. His 138 yards and two touchdowns were a statement of intent from Sanders. It tells the Browns coaching staff that he is ready for the NFL and could make his way up the depth chart in the coming weeks.However, he is still very young, and his professional career has barely started. Shedeur will want to seek advice from those more experienced, learning from them to help improve his game.Jalen Hurts is a very suitable person for Shedeur to talk to. For the last three seasons, Hurts has made the Philadelphia Eagles one of the best teams in the NFL. He led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2022 and 2024 seasons. While his team was unsuccessful in 2022, Hurts was able to dominate the Kansas City Chiefs two years later to record a 40-22 win and the Eagles' second Super Bowl win.This is someone who Shedeur should be aiming to emulate during his time in the NFL. Having the conversation with Hurts after the session happened shows that Shedeur is always trying to learn from the best.Shedeur Sanders will miss the Eagles gameHowever, the joint practice session between the Eagles and Browns did not end satisfactorily for Shedeur Sanders, and the consequences of what happened will have far-reaching ramifications.During the session, Sanders injured his oblique while throwing. This strain brought his session to an end and means that he will not be able to play in the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles this weekend.This is another addition to the quarterback injury list that has affected both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. With Sanders now injured, Joe Flacco is likely the only healthy quarterback Cleveland has.