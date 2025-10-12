  • home icon
Jalen Hurts shows off unreleased Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” giving closer look at sharper details ahead of November release

By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 09:54 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Jalen Hurts shows off unreleased Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” giving closer look at sharper details ahead of November release - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts is grabbing headlines on and off the field. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback flaunted a pair of Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” sneakers that are yet to be released.

Hurts made a surprise appearance at Jordan Brand's new "World of Flight" store in Philadelphia, where he sported the shoes.

According to reports, Hurts' Air Jordan 11 “H-Town” sneakers will release in November.

At the grand opening of the "World of Flight" store, Hurts discussed Michael Jordan's influence on him.

"It's a daily mindset that you have to have," Hurts said. "You look at MJ and the precedent he set for competitive sports and the type of athlete he was."

Jordan also opened up on his favorite sneakers.

"Favorite Jordan has to be the eleven," Hurts said. "Gotta be the Jordan 11s."

Hurts signed an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand in August 2023. He also wore Air Jordan cleats throughout the 2022 season.

Hurts led the Eagles to Super Bowl success in February. The Philly QB also met with Jordan on a few occasions in the offseason and has referred to the NBA legend as his mentor.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of the 2025 season on Oct. 19. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Eagles had a strong start to the season and raced to a 4-0 record. However, they have lost two games on the trot since then.

Philly QB Hurts has looked solid, recording 1,172 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 195 yards and five touchdowns.

Amid the setback of two consecutive defeats, the Eagles will want to get back to winning ways soon.

