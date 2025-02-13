Jalen Hurts' teammate believes he should've won Super Bowl MVP over Eagles QB

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat opened up on losing the Super Bowl LIX MVP award to teammate Jalen Hurts.

While Hurts put on a solid performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sweat inflicted fear on the Chiefs' offensive line, getting to Patrick Mahomes several times and preventing him from being as effective as he wanted.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sweat believes he did enough to win the coveted award, even over Hurts. Instead of having the 11th defensive player to win the MVP award, Hurts became the 34th quarterback to secure the award in 59 Super Bowl editions.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I should’ve had it,” Sweat said. “I could’ve had it. It’s all good, though.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sweat finished the game with six tackles, 2.5 sacks and more pressures on the offensive line that helped his team complete interceptions and more sacks against Patrick Mahomes.

Although this performance didn't earn him the Super Bowl MVP trophy, Sweat can still get paid this offseason, either by the Eagles or a different team. In addition to Sweat and Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean also received MVP votes, although the league didn't announce in which position they finished.

The Eagles got revenge on the Chiefs after their 38-35 loss two years ago and are looking strong to compete for more for several years.

Revisiting Jalen Hurts' performance in Super Bowl LIX

Jalen Hurts had a solid game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, even though he was intercepted once and sacked twice. The 26-year-old quarterback completed 17 of 22 pass attempts, tallying 221 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

He also carried the ball 11 times, racking up 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He tried to assert his dominance from the beginning, connecting with his receivers and putting his team close to the end zone.

He scored the first touchdown of the game and kept his team going, dominating the Chiefs for about 45 minutes until they laid back and saw the clock run down.

Hurts had a big game two years ago, but this time, he took the victory, was the best quarterback on the field and his team was the clear dominator of the matchup. The Eagles went from a disappointing 2023 season to one where they were doubted despite having one of the best records in the league.

Jalen Hurts was subjected to criticism too, but he proved doubters wrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback