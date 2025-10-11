Jalen Hurts, wife Bry pay special honor to $3,800,000,000-worth Michael Jordan at World of Flight store grand opening in Philadelphia

Jalen Hurts needed a break from the humiliation of losing 17-34 at the organizational catastrophe that was the New York Giants on Thursday, and he got it back in the city where he plays.On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was seen manning the cash register during the grand opening of the World of Flight, a sports apparel megastore in the Center City section of Philadelphia and the latest venture in Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's $3.8-billion personal enterprise:He was also accompanied by his wife Bry (nee Burrows): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe store, which is dedicated to Jordan's eponymous Nike sub-brand, is the first of its kind in the United States and one of just five worldwide. It occupies a two-story Beaux-Art building along Walnut Street that is a state-registered historic place.The designers had to consider a balance between preserving the building's French-inspired design elements, like its facade and French windows, and conveying the Jordan brand's athletic image. Andre Kim, director of retail design, said:&quot;You come in through a very historic facade and as you walk through the spaces, you start to see a bit of a transition again — the idea of the history and then it being more future-facing. It's meant to feel a bit otherworldly.&quot;Meanwhile, Jeremy Bolds, general manager of Jordan Brand North America, said:&quot;It was a combination of sports, culture and passion for community — that resonates deeply for Jordan Brand. We sit at pretty much the intersection of sport and culture. What our brand values and what the city values was a perfect match.&quot;Hurts, himself an endorser of the brand, figures prominently around the store. A circular, digital display that hangs from the ceiling of the first floor plays clips of him, and his signature apparel range that features shirts and hoodies with the &quot;Love, Hurts&quot; slogan will be sold exclusively there.Ex-Eagles LB says Jalen Hurts was &quot;awful&quot; vs. GiantsOne Jalen Hurts officially returns from his mini-break this coming Wednesday, he will have much footage to study ahead of a crucial game at the Minnesota Vikings. Emmanuel Acho, meanwhile, has already seen said footage, and his assessment of it is damning.In a video posted to his X.com account, the former Eagles linebacker said:“Jalen Hurts was awful when it mattered most.”He particularly took umbrage at two passing plays. The first was when Hurts overthrew DeVonta Smith on what could have been a 90-yard touchdown in the third quarter:“Under no circumstance can you miss that throw.”Then, in the following quarter, AJ Brown found a large gap in the Giants' defense and went there. However, Hurts failed to recognize him and aimed towards WR3 Jahan Dotson, whom Cor'Dale Flott beat to the ball for the interception. Acho said:“As long as you would have thrown it, it’s six. Instead, that’s nearly a pick-six, and that's how you got a $175-million (wideout) sitting on the bench looking pissed off.”Kickoff for the Eagles-Vikings game is at 1 pm ET on Fox.