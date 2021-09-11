Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: Injury report and starting line up - September 12 | NFL Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rather odd offseason in which Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts. Now this is Jalen Hurts' team and his first opponent is an Atlanta side on the rebuild.

With Matt Ryan under center but no Julio Jones, the Falcons still boast some offensive power, particularly Calvin Ridley and draft pick tight end Kyle Pitts.

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons injury report

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have five players unavailable for their opening match of the new season. Jack Driscoll, Tyree Jackson, Josiah Scott, Black Countess and Jason Croom all out.

Driscoll, Jackson and Scott are all expected to return to the side in Week 4, however, the return dates for Countess and Croom remain unclear at this stage.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons, like the Eagles, have five players unavailable for Sunday's game, including Kendall Sheffield, Josh Andrews, A.J. McCarron, Ryan Becker and Jaeden Graham.

Sheffield and Andrews have a timeline on their returns and are expected back in Week 4. However, for the rest it is simply a waiting game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons starting line-up

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders, Boston Scott | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside | TE - Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz | OL - Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson

DL - Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox | LB - Genard Avery, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - K'Von Wallace, Anthony Harris| K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus| TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst | OL - Jake Matthews, Colby Gossett, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

Also Read

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davidson, Grady Jarrett | LB -Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Dante Fowler, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell| S -Duron Harmon, Erik Harris| K - Younghoe Koo | P - Cameron Nizialek

Edited by Prem Deshpande