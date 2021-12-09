Jamal Adams injury: What happened to the Seattle Seahawks safety?

Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks have battled fiercely this season against their opponents, as well as the injury bug that shows up each year at around this time.

Their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, missed several weeks earlier in the season with a severely dislocated finger, which likely played a major part in their 4-8 record.

And despite coming off of a gut-wrenching win last Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers, the news was not so good for Jamal Adams.

Jamal Adams is out for the remainder of the season for the Seattle Seahawks

Late in the first half of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a sprained shoulder and was forced out of action.

The three-time All-Pro safety was able to return to the bench in the third quarter, but he was not dressed in uniform and did not return to the game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Adams has now been ruled out for the season with what has been diagnosed as a torn labrum. The injury will require surgery and sideline the safety for the duration of this NFL season.

With respect to Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, many see Jamal Adams as the best defensive player on the team.

Adams is asked to do a lot, as he is responsible for quarterbacking the secondary, which has been porous at times, while also being asked to help the defensive line by pressuring the quarterback with various blitzes.

Just last year, Adams finished the season with 83 total tackles, nine-and-a-half sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. He is a jack-of-all trades and makes up for the many deficiencies the team has on the defensive side of the ball.

Can the Seahawks make a push for the playoffs without Adams?

The Seahawks, indeed, have quite a hill to climb if they are to get back in the thick of the NFC playoff race. The bad news for the Seahawks is that they are in the NFC West division, which also houses the Arizona Cardinals (10-2), the Los Angeles Rams (8-4), and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6).

For the Seahawks to have even the slightest chance at making the playoffs, they would need to win the remainder of their games. Next, they would need several teams in front of them to incur several losses.

Their best chance to enter the playoffs would be to defeat their division rivals and then hope for the best in other matchups.

Although it's possible, it doesn't seem very likely that the Seahawks will make a push for the playoffs.

