Jameis Winston drops 4-word message after signing $8,000,000 deal with Giants 

The New York Giants have signed quarterback Jameis Winston as a contingency plan for the upcoming season. Winston was drafted with the first overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL draft. He then joined the New Orleans Saints and played four seasons for them before joining the Cleveland Browns for a one-year stint last season.

After his one-year deal with the Browns expired, Jameis Winston was available in free agency. And it looks like the Giants brought him in for his veteran experience as they only had Tommy DeVito on the depth chart. According to reports, the team offered Winston a two-year extension worth $8 million.

After figuring out his future in the league, Jameis Winston took to social media to share the news. On Saturday, he shared a four-word message on X talking about playing in the Big Apple next season.

"Start spreading the neWs," Winston wrote with an apple emoji

Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback who returned for the Giants following a disappointing 3-14 campaign. They have the third overall pick in this year's draft and will be looking to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the top two quarterback prospects.

Thus, it does not look like bringing in Jameis Winston is a long-term plan for the franchise. He will likely have the same amount of importance as he did with the Cleveland Browns last season. Winston recorded a total of 2,121 yards and 13 TDs passing as the QB1 of the Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury.

Jameis Winston's thoughts after entering free agency

Following the end of his contract with the Browns, Winston made an appearance on 'The Facility' last month. The quarterback talked about wanting to play for any team that requires his talents on the field.

Despite his age, Jameis Winston was confident in his abilities as a signal-caller and gave 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady's stint with the Bucs as an example.

"I would go be anyone's quarterback," Winston said. "Like, to that point, man I got to get in the door. I'm saying, I think my team, as you know how it was in Tampa, like people looking out. Tom Brady came in and changed the whole culture of the Tampa Bay Organization."

"I just focus on the opportunity. Man, give me the ball. Man, call some plays that you have seen me execute over the years and really dominate in my NFL career."

Jameis Winston got his wish and now has a new opportunity with the New York Giants. Until they find their potential future franchise quarterback in this draft, Winston and DeVito will likely share signal-calling duties on the gridiron next season.

