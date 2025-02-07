Jameis Winston makes feelings known as Pro Bowl QB enters free agency

Jameis Winston has made it clear he wants to continue playing football.

Winston just wrapped up his 10th season in the league. After wrapping up his one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, Winston will likely need to hunt for a new home if he wants to play in the 2025 season. Winston was a guest on "The Facility" this morning (Friday, February 7, 2025), where he discussed his playing career moving forward.

The 31-year-old made it clear he wants to play quarterback for any team that needs his services next season. Winston sounds extremely confident that he can still be effective as a signal caller.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I would go be anyone's quarterback. Like, to that point, man, I got to get in the door. I'm saying, I think my team, as you know how it was in Tampa, like people looking out. Tom Brady came in and changed the whole culture of the Tampa Bay organization. Man, that culture was being set and laid by Bruce Arians, like we had things in place. Like Mike Evans, like he just ain't started getting 1000 yard seasons.

"I believe it takes the whole organization to work together in support of the quarterback... I just focus on the opportunity. Man, give me the ball. Man, call some plays that you have seen me execute over the years and really dominate in my NFL career. Don't get excited just because I have the ability to pick defenses apart. Man, stick to the plan."

Jameis Winston looks to continue veteran career in 2025

Winston entered the league as the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Florida State product spent the first five years of his career with the Buccaneers before landing with the Saints in 2020.

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Jameis Winston spent four seasons with the Saints, serving as a backup the majority of the time, before landing in Cleveland when he signed a one-year deal with the franchise last March. With an injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, Winston played in 12 games for the Browns this season, starting seven of them.

With a fresh new crop of signal callers entering the league via the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason, perhaps the club that takes a chance early on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will decide to bring in a veteran like Jameis Winston to lead the quarterback room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.