Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has drawn its fair share of supporters and detractors. Jana Kramer can now be considered a member of the latter camp.

Speaking on her Whine Down podcast on Sunday, the singer-actress said:

“To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk.”

Kramer also sees Travis Kelce as a negative influence on Swift, who is supposed drinking more, according to the actress:

“I see her drinking more now. Like, the company you keep."

But that was not the end of the criticism. Kramer – who claimed that she “fell asleep” while binging on Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department – derided Kelce as “corny” and “cheesy” for admitting he liked the attention their relationship has had since it began in the summer of 2023.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is going strong despite Met Gala absence

Last month was special for Travis Kelce when it came to concerts, something Taylor Swift is a master at.

In addition to hosting Kelce Jam, he joined her in attending Coachella. At one point, they were spotted dancing just behind the stage during a performance by the band Bleachers (whose frontman Jack Antonoff is a noted friend of the singer).

And that is even though these two, for all their clout, both individually and as a couple, were nowhere to be found at Monday's Met Gala, to the dismay of their fans (and Page Six, which had claimed the opposite).

So what happened? TMZ reported that it was too close to Swift's May 9 concert in Paris, which commences the European leg of her Eras Tour, meaning she had to prioritize rehearsals and thus decline her invitation

There was no word on why Travis Kelce, who has yet to attend the gala, also declined. However, it can be gleaned that he did not want to go without her.

Also absent were Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who did show up last year. All three had been spotted at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix two days before.

