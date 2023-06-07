Jared Goff and Christen Harper are easily one of the NFL's most popular couples. Having been together for years, Harper and Goff seldom shy away from sharing details of their relationship on social media. Though they have shared a timeline of their relationship with fans before, there are still parts left to be uncovered.

In a recent appearance on 'The Morning After' with Kelly Stafford, Harper recounted her first date with Jared Goff. The two met through an app, making theirs a modern-day love story.

As per Harper, they met online when it was still not easily understood. Furthermore, the SI Swimsuit model wasn't even looking for a boyfriend. But something about the Detroit Lions QB made her stick around.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apparently, Goff made Harper nervous on their first date.

"It was pretty much my first date. First proper date in life where you don't know someone before he picked me up," Harper said.

Harper even spoke of the experience in detail, and how Jared Goff was making her feel fancy and appreciated.

"He took me to Georgio Baldi. Which is very nice, I had never been there. I lived in Santa Monica at the time, so it was right down the street for me. And I felt so fancy. I remember, I was not - I wasn't looking for a boyfriend at the time. So, I was like, 'Okay, whatever. I'll go'. I met him, and I was instantly like, 'Oh my God'. I got nervous, which I never, around guys. But, I got nervous. It was so cute, looking back that I was like that. It was like love at first sight. We connected right off the bat. It was definitely butterflies".

Christen Harper and Jared Goff work on balancing their relationship

Jared Goff and Christen Harper at the 12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Together since 2019, the soon-to-be married couple have come a long way after meeting online. In fact, in a recent interview with Fox, Harper spoke about the challenges they faced, and they had to balance it out with their busy schedule.

After all, they are both quite busy with their respective careers.

In fact, it was interesting for Harper to see how someone in the NFL worked.

"It was an interesting dynamic just to see how much work they put in and see how busy they really are," she said. "I mean, these guys are working so much and to see the other side of it is amazing. It took some balancing from both of our schedules to make it work."

With their wedding possibly around the corner, one can only expect more content from Harper and Goff on social media.

Poll : 0 votes