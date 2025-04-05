Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper gushes over six months of carrying their first child

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, shared a sweet moment on Instagram on Apr. 5, announcing that she’s now six months pregnant. The Lions QB's partner posted a calm beach clip with the caption:

“6 months of this little love.”

The video shows Harper, in jeans and a loose shirt left open to show her baby bump, walking on the beach with Goff by her side.

The couple's NFL friends showed love too.

Levine Toilolo's wife, Stephanie, wrote in the comments:

“Over the moon! Congratulations."

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' GF, Nicole Anderson, wrote:

“Crying.”

On Feb. 6, Goff and Harper announced her pregnancy during the NFL Honors red carpet event, in New Orleans. Harper wore a stunning brown gown that night and showed off her bump.

Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper has been featured in 2025 SI Swimsuit Illustrated

NFL quarterback Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, was featured again in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. This is her fifth time appearing in the famous magazine.

This year’s photoshoot took place in Jamaica. Harper was pregnant with her first child during the shoot, which made the experience extra special. She said it was memorable and empowering to model while showing her baby bump.

Harper became known in the Sports Illustrated world after joining the SI Swim Search in 2021.

Harper won “Rookie of the Year” in 2022 and has continued to grow her career since then. Now, she is one of the magazine’s most loved models.

Harper spoke about her experience shooting for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue while pregnant.

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini," Harper said in an interview with People Magazine. "Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever. Everybody celebrates when you have that, like, real bump.”

Goff and Harper married on June 22 in Ojai, California.

The two had married two years after their engagement in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

