Jared Goff’s wife Christen Harper sends 5-word message as SI Swimsuit shares BTS from Jamaica shoot

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, is once again in the latest issue of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot in Jamaica.

The photos, shot by photographer Yu Tsai, show a glimpse of the magic that happens in the making of the annual swimsuit edition.

In one photo, Harper can be seen holding a duck while posing alongside the photographer. She added her own comment to the post referencing another member of the Sports Illustrated team who brought the duck along for the fun.

"Mj with the duck was 🔥. "-Harper wrote in the reply section of the Instagram post

Harper's comments on the photo of herself with photographer Yu Tsai during the shoot in Jamaica. (Photo via IG: SI Swimsuit)

Harper made her debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition after winning the SI Swim Search competition in 2021. She was named Rookie of the Year in her first season with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Christen Harper discusses her experience of shooting SI Swimsuit while pregnant

Jared Goff and Christen Harper were expecting their first child at the NFL Honors ceremony in February 2025. Shortly after, Harper spoke with PEOPLE magazine about her experience shooting this year's Sports Illustrated early on in her pregnancy.

Harper said that while there were some challenges, the memories of the photo shoot are something she will remember forever.

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini. Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever," she told PEOPLE magazine in February 2025.

"Everybody celebrates when you have that, like, real bump. But that in-between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know, not so yourself, it's hard. So, I'm happy I got to celebrate that moment and bring something good out of it."

The Detroit Lions quarterback started dating Harper in 2019 after matching on a dating app. They engaged in June 2022 while on vacation at the El Dorado Beach Resort and Golf Club. They got married in June 2024 in Ojai, California.

